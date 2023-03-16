NIFT 2023: Slot Booking Window to Close Today at nift.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

NIFT 2023 Slot Booking: The National Institute of Fashion Technology will close the NIFT 2023 Situation Test and Personal Interview Slot booking window today. As per the official notification, the NIFT 2023 Situation Test and Personal Interview slot booking link will be open until 5 PM today.

The Link for slot booking opened along with the NIFT 2023 entrance test results. Candidates who qualified for the NIFT 2023 exams can complete the slot booking process for the Situation Test and Personal Interview through the link on the official website. The NIFT 2023 Situation Test will be conducted from March 24 to 27, 2023 while the Personal Interview will be conducted from March 20, 2023.

The NIFT 2023 Situation Test and Personal Interview slot booking link is available on the official website - niftadmissions.in. Candidates can also complete the NIFT 2023 situation test and personal interview slot booking through the direct link available here.

NIFT 2023 Slot Booking - Click Here

Steps to complete the Slot Booking process

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the NIFT 2023 situation test and personal interview can follow the steps provided below to complete the slot booking process.

Step 1: Visit the NIFT Admissions 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the Slot booking link available

Step 3: Login using the Registered email id and password

Step 4: Enter the slots as per preference

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

Candidates must note that the slots will be allotted on a first come first serve basis. Students are hence advised to choose the slots at their convenience.

