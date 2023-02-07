NIFT GAT 2023 To be Held Again, Exam Details to be Sent Individually

NIFT GAT 2023 To be Held Again: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will be conducting the General Ability Test (GAT) again. The GAT 2023 will be held again for the candidates for faced some issues during the exam at MBC Thane-Mumbai, MP English school - Varanasi, Vidhan Public School- Ghaziabad, and P T Salagram - Noida centres. However, the authorities will share the details regarding time and place individually.

The official notification of the same reads, "Candidates who faced issues during the GAT examination at centres: MBC Thane-Mumbai, Vidhan Public School- Ghaziabad, MP English school - Varanasi and P T Salagram - Noida will be given a chance to retake their GAT examination".

"Details of time/venue will be communicated separately. their CAT exam however will get conducted as per the original schedule of today(05.02.2023) at the same centre,” it added.

NIFT conducted the GAT 2023 exam on February 5, 2023, in CBT mode. The authorities conducted the GAT paper from 9-30 am - 11.30 am, while the CAT paper was scheduled from 1.30 - 4.30 pm. The B.Des and M.Des candidates had to take both the CAT and GAT exams.

However, B.F.Tech, M.F.Tech, and M.F.M candidates only needed to take the GAT paper. Those who qualify for the written test will then have to appear for the Situation Test (B.Des) or Personal Interview (PG programs).

About General Ability Test (GAT)

General Ability Test (GAT) is an entrance exam conducted by NIFT for admission to all UG and PG-level Design Courses. The NIFT GAT 2023 has a duration of 2 hours. After the exam, the candidate’s potential is measured on basis of a Situation Test (B.Des) or Personal Interview (PG programs).

