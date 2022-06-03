NIMCET 2022 Admit Card Released at nimcet.in, Get Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

NIMCET Admit Card 2022: As per the updates, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has issued the admit card for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022. The hall ticket has been released on the official website - nimcet.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can log in to the official website by using their user ID and password.

They can download the NIMCET 2022 admit card till the day of the examination. It is compulsory to carry NIMCET admit card on the day of examination along with one valid photo ID proof. The admit card has been released for those candidates who will be taking the exam on 20th June 2022.

NIMCET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Where To Download NIMCET Admit Card 2022?

Candidates will be able to download NIMCET 2022 admit card from the official website - nimcet.in. On that page, they need to click on 'click here to download admit card'. A login window will appear on the screen and they will have to enter the User ID and Password. Now submit the details and the NIMCET admit card will be displayed on the computer screen. Also, the authorities will not send any hall ticket of NIMCET in offline mode.

What To Do in case of any discrepancy in the NIMCET Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the NIMCET admit card, candidates must verify all details and make sure that the admit card carries all the correct information. In case any information on the NIMCET admit card is not correct, then the candidates have to immediately reach out to the authority for rectification. NIMCET hall ticket 2022 will likely to contain details such as the candidate’s name, user ID, date of birth, category, exam date & time, and venue of examination along with examination instructions.

About NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET)

NIMCET is conducted at a national level for admissions into the Masters of Computer Application (MCA) programme at various branches of the National Institute of Technology such as NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. After the exam, the NIMCET 2022 result will be declared on 5th July 2022.

