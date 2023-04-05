NIOS 10, 12 Exam 2023 Starts Tomorrow, Download Hall Ticket Here

NIOS 10, 12 Exam 2023: As per the official schedule, the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) will commence the Class 10th, 12th exams tomorrow i.e. April 6, 2023. The authorities will conduct the class 10th exams from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Whereas, the exam for class 12th will be held between 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Students who are going to appear in the exams must carry the NIOS Hall ticket 2023 along with valid ID proof to the exam hall.

The authorities will conduct the exam of Sanskrit and Early childhood care and education for class 10th whereas Hindustani Sangeet for class 12th. Candidates can download the NIOS theory hall ticket 2023 on the official website i.e. nios.ac.in. They can enter the enrollment number to download the admit card. The NIOS 10, 12 Exam 2023 will conclude on May 8, 2023.

The official statement reads, "It is notified that the Public Examination (Theory) of Secondary and Sor Secondary Courses of NIOS for April/May 2023 is scheduled to commence with effect from 06 April 2023 at the identified exam centres in India and Overseas.”

NIOS DateSheet 2023 (Class 10, 12) PDF- Click Here

How to Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2023?

Students appearing for the NIOS 10, 12 exams 2023 can download the admit card on the official website. They can check out the steps to download the hall ticket here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam and results tab

Step 3: Click on Theory hall ticket from examinations section

Step 4: Choose the hall ticket type and enter enrollment number

Step 5: The NIOS hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

