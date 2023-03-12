NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Classes 10, 12 Releases at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Check Exam Dates Here

NIOS Date Sheet 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 for April for all India and overseas exam centres. Students can check the NIOS date sheet 2023 in online mode at - sdmis.nios.ac.in. As per the schedule released, NIOS public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May will commence on April 6, 2023.
The NIOS April exam for both classes will be conducted in a single shift starting from 2:30 pm. The exam will end at different timings depending on the subject. Also, the NIOS class 10 and 12 practical exams will be held from March 16 to 31, 2023. To appear in the exam, students can download the NIOS 2023 hall ticket at nios.ac.in.
NIOS Exam Dates 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Available Here)
NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Class 10
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
April 6, 2023
|
Hindustani Sangeet
|
April 10, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
April 11, 2023
|
Data Entry Operations (Theory)
|
April 12, 2023
|
Science and Technology
|
April 13, 2023
|
Painting (Theory)
Sanskrit Vyakaran
|
April 17, 2023
|
Social science
|
April 18, 2023
|
English
|
April 19, 2023
|
Psychology
Sanskrit Sahitya
|
April 20, 2023
|
Accountancy
|
April 24, 2023
|
Urdu
|
April 25, 2023
|
Indian Culture and heritage
|
April 26, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
April 27, 2023
|
Bengali/Marathi/Telugu/Gujarati/Kannada/Punjabi/Assamese/Nepali/Malayalam/Odiya/Arabic/Persian/Tamil/Sindhi
|
April 28, 2023
|
Hindi
|
April 29, 2023
|
Business studies/Bhartiya Darshan
|
May 2, 2023
|
Home science
|
May 3, 2023
|
Economics/ Veda Adhyayan
|
May 4, 2023
|
Employability skills/Entrepreneurship
Carnatic Sangeet/Indian Sign language
|
May 6, 2023
|
Certificate in basic computing (Theory)
Cutting and Tailoring/Dress making/Beauty culture and hair care/Beauty Theory/ Hair care and styling
|
May 8, 2023
|
Hand and foot care/ Certificate in Indian embroidery Certificate in desk top publishing and Yoga
NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Class 12
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
April 6, 2023
|
Sanskrit/Early Childhood care and education
|
April 10, 2023
|
Urdu
|
April 11, 2023
|
Painting (Theory)
|
April 12, 2023
|
Economics
|
April 13, 2023
|
Bengali/Tamil/Odiya/Gujarati/Punjabi/Arabic/Persian/Malayalam/Sindhi
|
April 17, 2023
|
Home science
|
April 18, 2023
|
Computer science/Physical education and Yoga/Sociology/Bhartia Darshan/Tourism
|
April 19, 2023
|
Chemistry/Political Science/Mass Communication/Military studies/Sanskrit Sahitya
|
April 20, 2023
|
Hindi
|
April 24, 2023
|
Employability skills and entrepreneurship/Environmental science
|
April 25, 2023
|
English
|
April 26, 2023
|
Biology/Accountancy/Introduction to law/military history/Veda Adhyayan
|
April 27, 2023
|
Psychology
|
April 28, 2023
|
Physics/History/Library and inform science/Sanskrit Vyakaran
|
April 29, 2023
|
Geography
|
May 2, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
May 3, 2023
|
Data entry operations (theory)
|
May 4, 2023
|
Business studies
|
May 6, 2023
|
House keeping/Data entry operations/ web development/CRM domestic voice/Hotel front office operations/computer and office applications
|
May 8, 2023
|
Food processing/Preservation of fruits and vegetables
Web designing and development/ Yoga assistant
Computer hardware assembly and maintenance
Also Read: Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date: Check Latest Updates On BSEB Intermediate Results HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES