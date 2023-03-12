NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Classes 10, 12 Releases at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Check Exam Dates Here

NIOS Date Sheet 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 for April for all India and overseas exam centres. Students can check the NIOS date sheet 2023 in online mode at - sdmis.nios.ac.in. As per the schedule released, NIOS public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May will commence on April 6, 2023.

The NIOS April exam for both classes will be conducted in a single shift starting from 2:30 pm. The exam will end at different timings depending on the subject. Also, the NIOS class 10 and 12 practical exams will be held from March 16 to 31, 2023. To appear in the exam, students can download the NIOS 2023 hall ticket at nios.ac.in.

NIOS Exam Dates 2023

NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Class 10

Dates Subjects April 6, 2023 Hindustani Sangeet April 10, 2023 Sanskrit April 11, 2023 Data Entry Operations (Theory) April 12, 2023 Science and Technology April 13, 2023 Painting (Theory) Sanskrit Vyakaran April 17, 2023 Social science April 18, 2023 English April 19, 2023 Psychology Sanskrit Sahitya April 20, 2023 Accountancy April 24, 2023 Urdu April 25, 2023 Indian Culture and heritage April 26, 2023 Mathematics April 27, 2023 Bengali/Marathi/Telugu/Gujarati/Kannada/Punjabi/Assamese/Nepali/Malayalam/Odiya/Arabic/Persian/Tamil/Sindhi April 28, 2023 Hindi April 29, 2023 Business studies/Bhartiya Darshan May 2, 2023 Home science May 3, 2023 Economics/ Veda Adhyayan May 4, 2023 Employability skills/Entrepreneurship Carnatic Sangeet/Indian Sign language May 6, 2023 Certificate in basic computing (Theory) Cutting and Tailoring/Dress making/Beauty culture and hair care/Beauty Theory/ Hair care and styling May 8, 2023 Hand and foot care/ Certificate in Indian embroidery Certificate in desk top publishing and Yoga

NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Class 12

Dates Subjects April 6, 2023 Sanskrit/Early Childhood care and education April 10, 2023 Urdu April 11, 2023 Painting (Theory) April 12, 2023 Economics April 13, 2023 Bengali/Tamil/Odiya/Gujarati/Punjabi/Arabic/Persian/Malayalam/Sindhi April 17, 2023 Home science April 18, 2023 Computer science/Physical education and Yoga/Sociology/Bhartia Darshan/Tourism April 19, 2023 Chemistry/Political Science/Mass Communication/Military studies/Sanskrit Sahitya April 20, 2023 Hindi April 24, 2023 Employability skills and entrepreneurship/Environmental science April 25, 2023 English April 26, 2023 Biology/Accountancy/Introduction to law/military history/Veda Adhyayan April 27, 2023 Psychology April 28, 2023 Physics/History/Library and inform science/Sanskrit Vyakaran April 29, 2023 Geography May 2, 2023 Mathematics May 3, 2023 Data entry operations (theory) May 4, 2023 Business studies May 6, 2023 House keeping/Data entry operations/ web development/CRM domestic voice/Hotel front office operations/computer and office applications May 8, 2023 Food processing/Preservation of fruits and vegetables Web designing and development/ Yoga assistant Computer hardware assembly and maintenance

