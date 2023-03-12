    NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Classes 10, 12 Releases at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Check Exam Dates Here

    NIOS Date Sheet 2023: NIOS has released the exam dates for NIOS classes 10, 12 May/April exams 2023. Students can check NIOS exam dates for classes 10, 12 at sdmis.nios.ac.in. Check schedule here 

    Updated: Mar 12, 2023 10:46 IST
    NIOS Date Sheet 2023 Releases for Classes 10, 12

    NIOS Date Sheet 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 for April for all India and overseas exam centres. Students can check the NIOS date sheet 2023 in online mode at - sdmis.nios.ac.in. As per the schedule released, NIOS public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May will commence on April 6, 2023.  

    The NIOS April exam for both classes will be conducted in a single shift starting from 2:30 pm. The exam will end at different timings depending on the subject. Also, the NIOS class 10 and 12 practical exams will be held from March 16 to 31, 2023. To appear in the exam, students can download the NIOS 2023 hall ticket at nios.ac.in.   

    NIOS Exam Dates 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Available Here)

    NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Class 10 

    Dates

    Subjects

    April 6, 2023

    Hindustani Sangeet

    April 10, 2023

    Sanskrit

    April 11, 2023

    Data Entry Operations (Theory)

    April 12, 2023

    Science and Technology

    April 13, 2023

    Painting (Theory)

    Sanskrit Vyakaran

    April 17, 2023

    Social science

    April 18, 2023

    English

    April 19, 2023

    Psychology

    Sanskrit Sahitya

    April 20, 2023

    Accountancy

    April 24, 2023

    Urdu

    April 25, 2023

    Indian Culture and heritage

    April 26, 2023

    Mathematics

    April 27, 2023

    Bengali/Marathi/Telugu/Gujarati/Kannada/Punjabi/Assamese/Nepali/Malayalam/Odiya/Arabic/Persian/Tamil/Sindhi

    April 28, 2023

    Hindi

    April 29, 2023

    Business studies/Bhartiya Darshan

    May 2, 2023

    Home science

    May 3, 2023

    Economics/ Veda Adhyayan

    May 4, 2023

    Employability skills/Entrepreneurship

    Carnatic Sangeet/Indian Sign language

    May 6, 2023

    Certificate in basic computing (Theory)

    Cutting and Tailoring/Dress making/Beauty culture and hair care/Beauty Theory/ Hair care and styling

    May 8, 2023

    Hand and foot care/ Certificate in Indian embroidery Certificate in desk top publishing and Yoga

    NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Class 12 

    Dates

    Subjects

    April 6, 2023

    Sanskrit/Early Childhood care and education

    April 10, 2023

    Urdu

    April 11, 2023

    Painting (Theory)

    April 12, 2023

    Economics

    April 13, 2023

    Bengali/Tamil/Odiya/Gujarati/Punjabi/Arabic/Persian/Malayalam/Sindhi

    April 17, 2023

    Home science

    April 18, 2023

    Computer science/Physical education and Yoga/Sociology/Bhartia Darshan/Tourism

    April 19, 2023

    Chemistry/Political Science/Mass Communication/Military studies/Sanskrit Sahitya

    April 20, 2023

    Hindi

    April 24, 2023

    Employability skills and entrepreneurship/Environmental science

    April 25, 2023

    English

    April 26, 2023

    Biology/Accountancy/Introduction to law/military history/Veda Adhyayan

    April 27, 2023

    Psychology

    April 28, 2023

    Physics/History/Library and inform science/Sanskrit Vyakaran

    April 29, 2023

    Geography

    May 2, 2023

    Mathematics

    May 3, 2023

    Data entry operations (theory)

    May 4, 2023

    Business studies

    May 6, 2023

    House keeping/Data entry operations/ web development/CRM domestic voice/Hotel front office operations/computer and office applications

    May 8, 2023

    Food processing/Preservation of fruits and vegetables

    Web designing and development/ Yoga assistant

    Computer hardware assembly and maintenance

