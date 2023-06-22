NIOS Result 2023: Get list of websites, steps to check class 10, 12 public exam results and update on date, time here

NIOS Result 2023 Date and Time: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be declaring the class 10, 12 results 2023 online. While an official confirmation on the NIOS result date and time is still awaited, as per media reports, the result will be released this week. Students can check their result at results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. Last year, the NIOS result was also available on the Digilocker platform at digilocker.gov.in.

They can download their NIOS 10, 12 marksheet by using their login credentials: enrollment numbers. As per the schedule released earlier, class 10 and 12 public exams were conducted from April 6 to May 8, 2023, and the results of these exams were supposed to be announced within six weeks from the last date of examination. However, there has been no update as of now.

NIOS Result 2023 Date and Time

The board is likely to release the NIOS result April exam soon. Till then students can check below the expected date and time of NIOS below:

Events Dates NIOS Public Exam Result To be notified NIOS April Exam April 6 to May 8, 2023

Official Links to check NIOS Public Exam Results 2023?

To check class 10, 12 results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the NIOS board might not work. In that case, students can download their NIOS 10, 12 marksheet at these websites:

results.nios.ac.in nios.ac.in

How to download NIOS Class 10, 12 Marksheet 2023 Online?

Students can download their marksheet in online mode bu visiting the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to download and check NIOS public exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: results.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NIOS result Class 10/Class 12 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number and the security pin displayed on the screen

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: NIOS result will be displayed on the screen

How to check NIOS result 2023 in offline?

If the official website is not working, the students can check their public exam marks via SMS facility. As of now, there has been no official update regarding this. They can check below the steps to check result in offline mode (based on last year’s update:

Step 1: Open the SMS app

Step 2: Type an SMS: NIOS10Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 56263

Step 4: NIOS marks will be sent to mobile via SMS

nios.ac.in result 2023 details

The NIOS marksheet will have the subject-wise marks secured by the students along with the following details:

Name of student Date of birth Enrollment number Course/Class Examination Year Examination Month Total Marks Qualifying Marks Mother’s name Father’s name

NIOS Result 2022 Statistics

Earlier, the minister of state for the Ministry of Education, Annapurna Devi, told the Lok Sabha that less than 50% of Class 12 students were declared passed in 2022. The pass percentage of NIOS Class 10 stood at 57%. An analysis of NIOS board exam result data by the Ministry of Education revealed that 58 lakh students of class 10 and 12 did not get promoted.

