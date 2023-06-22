AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Expected to be Declared Soon, Check Result Details Here

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is expected to declare the BSEAP SSC supplementary exam results soon. An official notification regarding the date and time of the announcement of the AP 10th supplementary exams will be issued in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 supplementary exams can check their results on the official website once the results are declared.

According to media reports, the AP board 10th supplementary results are expected to be announced by the first week of July 2023. Candidates are advised to keep their supplementary exam admit card ready with them when checking their results.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

The results of the supplementary exams are expected to be announced in the coming days. The board conducted the supplementary exams from June 2 to 10, 2023. Those who were unable to clear the exams in their first attempt were eligible to appear. As per media reports, the AP 10th supplementary results will be announced in the first week of July 2023.

List of Websites to Check AP SSC Supplementary Results

The Andhra Pradesh board 10th supplementary exam results are expected in the first week of July. To check the Andhra Pradesh board 10th supplementary results, students are required to visit the below given websites

bse.ap.go.vin

results.bse.ap.gov.in

How to Check AP 10th Supplementary Result 2023

The AP board class 10 supplementary exam results will be announced in the online mode. To check the supplementary exam results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link. Follow the steps given below to check the AP 10th supplementary result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh board

Step 2: Click on the AP SSC supplementary result link

step 3: Enter the 10th supplementary roll number and click on submit

Step 4: The supplementary results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the SSC supplementary result for further reference

AP SSC Result 2023

AP board SS results were announced on May 6, 2023. The overall pass percentage of class 10 students in 2023 was 72.26%. This year a total of 6,64,152 students registered for the 10th exams from which 6,09,081 students appeared.

Also Read: ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Apply Soon at icar.nta.nic.in