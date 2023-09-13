Nipah Virus Outbreak: Schools and Colleges Closed in Kerala's Kozhikode, Check Details Here

Kerala School Closed: All the schools, colleges, and educational institutes in Kerala's Kozhikode district to remain closed in the view of Nipah virus outbreak. The Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty has ordered all the respective authorities to close the schools in the containment zones, the reports said. The school reopening dates will be updated soon, there's no official notification regarding this.

As per the recent updates, the Nipah virus has been confirmed in the Kozhikode district, where two people died due to the infection. Of the four people whose saliva was sent for the testing, two were Nipah positive, and two were Nipah negative. The government has resisted and successfully overcome Nipah disease, and advised not to fear but to face this situation with caution, the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan informed in his Facebook post.

The CM further added that everyone should be prepared to strictly follow the instructions of the Health Department and the Police and fully cooperate with the restrictions.

Educational Institutions Closed

As per the media reports, the Kozhikode administration has declared seven village panchayats - Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara - as containment zones. The lockdown has been imposed in these containment zones. Only essential services will be allowed to function from 7 am to 5 pm. All government and private educational institutions, and anganwadis have been asked to remain closed in these containment zones.

Preparations made by the Health Department

The Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the Health Department held a high-level meeting and all higher officials went to Kozhikode. On the basis of the protocols, 16 committees have been formed, and 75 rooms have been prepared at Kozhikode Medical College. Two centers in Kozhikode district and a five km radius around it have been declared as containment zones.

The Minister further added that the Health department has done all possible things to prevent the infection. The priority of the health department at this point is to prevent more people from getting infected and to arrange treatment, including psychological support.

