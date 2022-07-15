    Live

    NIRF Rankings 2022 (Released) LIVE: IIT Madras retains Top Spot, IIM-A Best in MBA - Check Complete List Here

    Published on: Fri 15 Jul 2022 12:00 PM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    NIRF Rankings 2022 ReleasedEducation Minister Announced Top MBA, Engg CollegesNIRF Rankings 2022 Out at 11 AM

    NIRF Rankings 2022 Live for Engineering, MBA & Medical Colleges in India: Union Government's Ministry of Education has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 rankings today on 15th July. IIT Madras retains Top Spot, IIM- Ahmedabad Best in MBA. NIRF India Ranking 2022 pdf has also been released on the official website. As per the official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated in the ranking last year. The broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The weighted average for each of the categories however, differ with categories. 

    Last year, NIRF rankings had 11 categories - Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, dental, and research. In the 2021 rankings, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the title of being the overall best institute of higher education in the country, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore in second and IIT Bombay in third places. 

    Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on NIRF Rankings 2022!

     

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 15 Jul 12:01 PM

      NIRF Ranking 2022 Engineering

      IIT Madras has retained the top spot, which it had secured last year as well. It is closely followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay in 2nd and 3rd Spots.

      Also Read: NIRF Ranking 2022 Engineering: IIT Madras Tops Again, Check India's Top 10 Engineering Colleges Here

       
       

    • 15 Jul 11:50 AM

      Check Top Architecture Colleges

      IIT Roorkee has ranked 1st under the Architecture category in the NIRF ranking list 2022.

       

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:47 AM

      Top Dental Colleges as per NIRF Rankings 2022

      Check top dental colleges here - 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:46 AM

      Top Medical Colleges 2022 by NIRF Rankings

      AIIMS Delhi has topped in the list of medical colleges in India. Check list below - 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:44 AM

      NIRF 2022 Rankings LAW Colleges

      Check top three law colleges as per NIRF rankings 2022 -

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:42 AM

      List of Top Colleges in India 2022

      As per NIRF Rankings, Miranda House has secured the top position in the list of top colleges. Check list below - 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:39 AM

      IIM Ahmedabad Tops in NIRF Rankings 2022 MBA List

      Check list of MBA colleges below - 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:37 AM

      NIRF 2022 Rankings for Pharmacy

      Check top 10 pharmacy colleges as per NIRF rankings here -

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:36 AM

      Check NIRF Engineering College Rankings 2022

      IIT Madras tops again, check top 10 list below - 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:34 AM

      IISc Tops in University Category in NIRF Rankings 2022

      Check list below -

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:32 AM

      NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras Tops, Check List Here

      In overall category, IIT Madras has topped again. Check the image of list below - 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:28 AM

      NIRF Rankings Booklet Released

      The officials have released the NIRF booklet. Check image below -

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:17 AM

      NIRF 2022 Ranking Live

      Anil Kumar Nassa, the Member Secretary of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) says - "Over the years we have attained credibility and we have seen the response increasing year by year." 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:13 AM

      Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrives

      As per media updates, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has arrived at the venue. He will soon announce the NIRF rankings 2022. Check the image below - 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 15 Jul 11:09 AM

      NIRF Ranking 2022 Updates

      As per the updates, Anil Kumar Nassa, the Member Secretary of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) is delivering the welcome speech. 

    • 15 Jul 11:04 AM

      NIRF ranking 2022 live event starts

      The National Institutional Ranking Framework India ranking 2022 live event begins. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will soon declare the NIRF India ranking 2022.

    • 15 Jul 11:03 AM

      NIRF Rankings 2022 Websites

      The NIRF 2022 Ranking can also be checked at these websites:

      • nirf.org
      • education.gov.in

    • 15 Jul 11:01 AM

      What is NIRF Ranking?

      NIRF score is a reflection of where a college, university or institution stands vis-a-vis other institutions in a similar category.

    • 15 Jul 10:59 AM

      Where To Watch NIRF 2022 Rankings?

      Students can watch the NIRF rankings 2022 here - 

    • 15 Jul 10:56 AM

      Who will Announce the NIRF Ranking 2022?

      Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF rankings at 11 am, as per an official statement. 

    • 15 Jul 10:55 AM

      Is NIRF Ranking 2022 Released?

      No, as per the media reports, the NIRF rankings will be released at 11 AM. 

    • 15 Jul 10:31 AM

      About NIRF rankings

      NIRF rankings will be released in 11 categories and subject domains with increased participation of a record number of 7254 institutions.

       

    • 15 Jul 10:10 AM

      Previous years Top Universities In India by NIRF

      Candidate's can check their last year’s NIRF Rankings for the University Category

      1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

      2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi

      3. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi

      4. Calcutta University Kolkata

      5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

    • 15 Jul 08:03 AM

      NIRF Rankings 2022 for MBA, Engg, Medical, 8 Other Categories

      Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will unveil the NIRF Rankings 2022 for a total of 8 categories including the key academic domains such as Engineering, Medical and MBA.

    • 15 Jul 08:00 AM

      Education Minister to Release NIRF Rankings 2022 @ 11 AM

    • 15 Jul 07:58 AM

      NIRF Rankings 2022 To Be Released Today

      The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today on 15th July to rank colleges and institutes in India. 

    • 14 Jul 08:36 PM

      Number of colleges participating in NIRF Rankings

      As per the official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated in the ranking last year. The NIRF ranking 2022 started in 2016 with four categories which was increased to eleven in 2021.

    • 14 Jul 08:14 PM

      NIRF Rankings 2022 To Be Released For 11 Categories

      The NIRF Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven categories - 

      1. Overall
      2. University
      3. Management
      4. College
      5. Pharmacy
      6. Medical
      7. Engineering
      8. Architecture
      9. ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements)
      10. Law
      11. Research Institutions

    • 14 Jul 07:58 PM

      Check Top 5 MBA Institutes of 2021

      The top management colleges as per NIRF Rankings 2021 are - 

      1. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
      2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
      3. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
      4. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
      5. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

    • 14 Jul 07:37 PM

      NIRF Rankings To Be Available at nirfindia.org

      Once announced, students and others will be able to check the rankings of different streams at nirfindia.org. Check the image of official website - 

      NIRF Rankings 2022 

    • 14 Jul 07:11 PM

      Top Ten Engineering Colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2021

      Institutes 

      Rank 

      Indian Institute of Technology Madras

      1

      Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

      2

      Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

      3

      Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

      4

      Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

      5

      Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

      6

      Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

      7

      Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

      8

      National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

      9

      National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

      10

    • 14 Jul 06:51 PM

      Dharmendra Pradhan To Release NIRF Ranking Tomorrow

      The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, 15th July at 11 am. Check the video below - 

    • 14 Jul 06:27 PM

      NIRF Rankings 2022 Parameters

      The NIRF ranking parameters differ for all the categories. The rankings of colleges, universities and institutes are being adopted on the basis -

      • Teaching
      • Learning and Resources
      • Research and Professional Practice
      • Graduation Outcomes
      • Outreach and Inclusivity
      • Peer Perception

    • 14 Jul 06:26 PM

      NIRF Rankings 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow

      The Education Ministry tweeted "On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned!"

    • 14 Jul 06:24 PM

      NIRF Rankings For 11 Categories

      The NIRF Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven categories - Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

    Register for Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification