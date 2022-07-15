NIRF Rankings 2022 (Released) LIVE: IIT Madras retains Top Spot, IIM-A Best in MBA - Check Complete List Here

NIRF Rankings 2022 Live for Engineering, MBA & Medical Colleges in India: Union Government's Ministry of Education has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 rankings today on 15th July. IIT Madras retains Top Spot, IIM- Ahmedabad Best in MBA. NIRF India Ranking 2022 pdf has also been released on the official website. As per the official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated in the ranking last year. The broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The weighted average for each of the categories however, differ with categories.
Last year, NIRF rankings had 11 categories - Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, dental, and research. In the 2021 rankings, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the title of being the overall best institute of higher education in the country, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore in second and IIT Bombay in third places.
15 Jul 12:01 PMNIRF Ranking 2022 Engineering
IIT Madras has retained the top spot, which it had secured last year as well. It is closely followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay in 2nd and 3rd Spots.
IIT Roorkee has ranked 1st under the Architecture category in the NIRF ranking list 2022.
AIIMS Delhi has topped in the list of medical colleges in India. Check list below -
As per NIRF Rankings, Miranda House has secured the top position in the list of top colleges. Check list below -
Anil Kumar Nassa, the Member Secretary of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) says - "Over the years we have attained credibility and we have seen the response increasing year by year."
As per the updates, Anil Kumar Nassa, the Member Secretary of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) is delivering the welcome speech.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework India ranking 2022 live event begins. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will soon declare the NIRF India ranking 2022.
NIRF score is a reflection of where a college, university or institution stands vis-a-vis other institutions in a similar category.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF rankings at 11 am, as per an official statement.
No, as per the media reports, the NIRF rankings will be released at 11 AM.
NIRF rankings will be released in 11 categories and subject domains with increased participation of a record number of 7254 institutions.
15 Jul 10:10 AMPrevious years Top Universities In India by NIRF
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi
Calcutta University Kolkata
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will unveil the NIRF Rankings 2022 for a total of 8 categories including the key academic domains such as Engineering, Medical and MBA.
The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today on 15th July to rank colleges and institutes in India.
As per the official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated in the ranking last year. The NIRF ranking 2022 started in 2016 with four categories which was increased to eleven in 2021.
The NIRF Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven categories -
The top management colleges as per NIRF Rankings 2021 are -
|
Institutes
|
Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
5
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
|
8
|
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|
9
|
National Institute of Technology, Surathkal
|
10
The NIRF ranking parameters differ for all the categories. The rankings of colleges, universities and institutes are being adopted on the basis -
14 Jul 06:24 PMNIRF Rankings For 11 Categories
The NIRF Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven categories - Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.