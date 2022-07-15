NIRF Rankings 2022 (Released) LIVE: IIT Madras retains Top Spot, IIM-A Best in MBA - Check Complete List Here

HIGHLIGHTS NIRF Rankings 2022 Released Education Minister Announced Top MBA, Engg Colleges NIRF Rankings 2022 Out at 11 AM

NIRF Rankings 2022 Live for Engineering, MBA & Medical Colleges in India: Union Government's Ministry of Education has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 rankings today on 15th July. IIT Madras retains Top Spot, IIM- Ahmedabad Best in MBA. NIRF India Ranking 2022 pdf has also been released on the official website. As per the official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated in the ranking last year. The broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The weighted average for each of the categories however, differ with categories.

Last year, NIRF rankings had 11 categories - Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, dental, and research. In the 2021 rankings, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the title of being the overall best institute of higher education in the country, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore in second and IIT Bombay in third places.

