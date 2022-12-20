NLSIU Launches New Research Centre in Bangalore, Check Details Here

NLSIU Research Centre: As per the official announcement, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) is set to launch a new research centre in Bangalore to study the Rule of Law in partnership with TrustBridge. The new center will do thorough research on the rule of law with the objective of advancement in the functioning of markets, businesses, and the economy in India.

As per the University release, “This Centre, a five-year-long initiative, will study the rule of law from the perspective of improving the functioning of markets, business and the economy in India. The Centre will be located on the University campus in Bangalore.

“The core objective of this Centre is to promote and further scholarship on questions of rule of law in areas where the better functioning of the rule of law will lead to an improvement in the performance of markets and the economy in general”, it added.

Main Focus Areas of New Research Centre

The Centre will primarily focus on the rule of law in two major areas i.e.(i) Financial markets, and (ii) Government litigation and contracting.

The centre will also gauge the drafting of the subordinate legislation and enforcement processes in the areas of banking and bankruptcy, insurance, pensions, and capital markets with a view to assessing the impact on economic outcomes.

It will search through the reasons for government litigation and how to make them more efficient.

The research centre yearns to build the foundation for a sound regulatory environment to establish a well-functioning economy.

Who Will Supervise the New Research Centre?

The Centre will be looked after by an Executive Committee and an Advisory Board. It will have a team comprising researchers from the areas of law and economics along with other administrative staff.

While the Executive Board’s job is to administer the Centre’s objectives, outcome, and impact measurement, identify new projects, fundraising, and hire personnel. Advisory Board, on the other hand, will advise on the new projects that align the activities of the Centre with its vision and provide intellectual input on the knowledge-creation activities of the Centre.

