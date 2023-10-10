NMAT by GMAC Registration 2023 Ends Today; Get Direct Link, Schedule, List of Top B-Colleges List

NMAT Registration 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will end the registrations for the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test, NMAC today: October 10, 2023. Eligible candidates must register on the official website: register.nmat.org by today only.

Once the NMAT registration 2023 and fee payment are done, applicants can schedule the exam from the candidate dashboard. It must be noted that exam appointments should be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Then, select the exam mode i.e. test centre or online proctored at home.

NMAT by GMAC 2023 Registration-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is provided below:

NMAT Registration 2023 Click Here

NMAT by GMAC 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

NMAT Exam Events Start Date Last Date NMAT Registration 2023 August 1, 2023 October 10, 2023 Exam scheduling August 1, 2023 October 12, 2023 NMAT rescheduling August 1, 2023 December 16, 2023 NMAT exam dates 2023 October 10, 2023 December 19, 2023 NMAT retake registration October 11, 2023 December 16, 2023 NMAT retake scheduling October 11, 2023 December 16, 2023

How to Register for NMAT 2023 Exam?

Go through the following steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: register.nmat.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMAT Registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Top 9 Colleges Accepting NMAT by GMAC 2023 Scores (India)

The NMAT by GMAC™ exam is used for admissions to some of the leading graduate business programmes in emerging markets including India, South Africa, the Philippines, Nigeria, Hungary, and Morocco. Check out the list of only a few colleges from India accepting NMAT scores.

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies K J Somaiya Institute of Management Indian School of Business (ISB) (Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA) S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(SPJIMR) Global Management Programme – GMP SDA Bocconi Asia Center XIM University ICFAI Business School Shiv Nadar Institute of Management Studies FLAME University

