NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Objection Window To Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Challenge Here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the answer key objection window for provisional DU, BHU, JNU, and BBAU answer key tomorrow: November 10, 2023. The entrance exam was held for DU, BHU, JNU, and BBAU. Candidates who appeared for the exam can challenge NTA PhD answer key 2023 online at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

In an official notice, the exam agency stated, “The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://phdentrance.samarth.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge.”

How to Raise Objections in NTA PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2023?

Candidates must note that challenge will only be entertained with receipt of the processing fee. They can go through the steps to know to challenge the answer key of the NTA PhD entrance exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate’s login

Step 3: Login with the application number and password or date of birth

Step 4: Click on: View/Challenge Answer key

Step 5: NTA PhD entrance exam answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Raise objections (if any), pay the fees and submit the form

NTA PhD Entrance Exam Final Answer key 2023

NTA informed applicants that the objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed by subject matter experts. They need to submit the provide proof in support of the objections raised. Based on the final NTA PhD entrance exam answer key, the result will be generated and announced. Candidates are encouraged to look into the official website for the most recent information.

