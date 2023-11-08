NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Released; Check DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU Question Paper with Recorded Response Here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the provisional answer keys for the PhD entrance test today. Candidates can download the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) answer key, question paper with response sheets at entrance.samarth.ac.in.

NTA has also provided the provision to challenge the answer key of PhD entrance exam. Candidates who are not satisfied or find any discrepancy can raise objections against the answer key by paying Rs.200 per question. The window to challenge the NTA answer key will remain open till November 10, 2023, up to 11 PM.

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the last date to raise objections in the answer key of NTA PhD entrance exam:

Events Dates NTA PhD Provisional Answer Key November 8, 2023 Last date to raise objections November 10, 2023

How to download NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional answer key online at the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. Go through the steps to know how to check answer key of NTA PhD, question paper along with recorded responses:

Step 1: Go to the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate’s login

Step 3: Login using application number, password or date of birth

Step 4: Click on: Answer key

Step 5: NTA PhD entrance exam answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the answer key and download a copy for future references

How to raise objections in NTA PhD Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections against the answer key by paying Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable fee. The window to challenge the answer key will remain open till November 10, 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate’s login

Step 3: Login with application number and password or date of birt

Step 4: Click on ‘View/Challenge Answer key’

Step 5: NTA PhD entrance exam answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Raise objections (if any), pay the fees and submit the form

For further clarification related to the NTA PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU 2023, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at phd@nta.ac.in. The exam authority further informed that the subject experts will examine the challenges made by the candidates. The answer key will be revised as per the objections if found correct. NTA PhD result 2023 will be prepared and declared based on the final answer key.

