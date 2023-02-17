NVS Class 6 Admission 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Edit JNVST Form at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: As per the updates, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will be closing the JNVST Class 6 application correction window 2023 for admission today - February 17. Registered parents or students can make changes in the JNVST class 6 application form 2023 in online mode at navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.
They must know that they can make corrections NVS class 6 application form in only the specified fields. As per the announced dates, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) exam for class 6 admissions 2023-24 will be conducted on April 29, 2023.
JNVST Class 6 Application Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
What Fields Can be Edited Through NVS Class 6 Application Correction Window 2023?
As per the announced date, the officials will close the JNVST Class 6 application correction window 2023 today. It has been mentioned on the official website that candidates will be able to make changes through NVS class 6 application correction window only in the specified fields. They can check below the fields where corrections/editing can be done -
- Gender (Male/Female)
- Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)
- Area (Rural/Urban)
- Disability
- Medium of examination
How To Make Corrections in NVS Class 6 Application Form 2023?
Parents, guardians and candidates who have applied for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 admission can make corrections through the official site of NVS - navodaya.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to make corrections in NVA class 6 application form -
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.
- 2nd Step - On the homepage, Click on - Correction Window of Class VI Registration.
- 3rd Step - A new login page will appear.
- 4th Step - Enter registration number and date of birth.
- 5th Step - Make the necessary changes only in the specified fields, if required.
- 6th Step - Now, save and submit the form. Also, take a printout for future references.
Also Read: UP Board Exam 2023: Day 1 of Exams conclude with over 4 Lakh absentees