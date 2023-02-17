    NVS Class 6 Admission 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Edit JNVST Form at navodaya.gov.in

    NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: NVS will close the application correction window for JNVST class 6 admissions 2023 today. The respective parents and students can make changes in NVS class 6 registration form at navodaya.gov.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Feb 17, 2023 14:10 IST
    NVS Class 6 Admission 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Today
    NVS Class 6 Admission 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Today

    NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: As per the updates, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will be closing the JNVST Class 6 application correction window 2023 for admission today - February 17. Registered parents or students can make changes in the JNVST class 6 application form 2023 in online mode at navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. 

    They must know that they can make corrections NVS class 6 application form in only the specified fields. As per the announced dates, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) exam for class 6 admissions 2023-24 will be conducted on April 29, 2023.  

    JNVST Class 6 Application Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    What Fields Can be Edited Through NVS Class 6 Application Correction Window 2023? 

    As per the announced date, the officials will close the JNVST Class 6 application correction window 2023 today. It has been mentioned on the official website that candidates will be able to make changes through NVS class 6 application correction window only in the specified fields. They can check below the fields where corrections/editing can be done - 

    • Gender (Male/Female)
    • Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)
    • Area (Rural/Urban)
    • Disability
    • Medium of examination 

    How To Make Corrections in NVS Class 6 Application Form 2023? 

    Parents, guardians and candidates who have applied for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 admission can make corrections through the official site of NVS - navodaya.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to make corrections in NVA class 6 application form - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. 
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, Click on - Correction Window of Class VI Registration. 
    • 3rd Step - A new login page will appear. 
    • 4th Step - Enter registration number and date of birth.
    • 5th Step - Make the necessary changes only in the specified fields, if required.
    • 6th Step - Now, save and submit the form. Also, take a printout for future references. 

    Also Read: UP Board Exam 2023: Day 1 of Exams conclude with over 4 Lakh absentees

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification