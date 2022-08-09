Odisha SAMS +3 Admission 2022 To Commence From 11 August, Apply at samsodisha.gov.in till 25 Aug

Odisha SAMS +3 Admission 2022: The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha released a notification regarding admission process for Odisha SAMS +3 admission to degree colleges across the state. As per the schedule, Online Common Application Form (CAF) will be released on 11th August 2022. Interested candidates will have to fill the Odisha SAMS +3 admission at dhe.odisha.gov.in.

The last date to fill up the application form for degree college till 25th August 2022. Candidates are also advised to check the common prospectus before filling the CAF. They can check the complete schedule below and get more details on the official website.

Odisha SAMS +3 Admission 2022 Date

Overview Dates Availability of the Online Common Application Form (CAF) 11th August 2022 (11 AM) Last Date to Apply for CAF 25th August 2022 (11:45 PM) Availability of First Selection Merit List 31st August 2022 (11 AM) Admission and online data updation of admitted students 2nd to 5th September 2022 (upto 05:00 PM) Filling up of Slide-Up Option Form online by admitted students 2nd to 5th September 2022 (11:45 PM) Release of Second Selection Merit List 11th September 2022 (11:00 AM) Admission and online data updation of admitted students 12th to 14th September 2022 (5 PM) Publication of vacant seats on SAMS website 16th September 2022

Odisha SAMS +3 Admission 2022 Notice

Odisha SAMS +3 Admission 2022 Merit List

After the application window closes, the Odisha SAMS +3 Admission 2022 merit list will be released. As per the released date, the first merit list of SAMS Plus 3 will be released on 31st August 2022. It must be noted that in case someone doesn't get a seat in the first list, they need not worry. They can wait for the subsequent lists for SAMS Odisha +3 admissions. The second merit list will be released on 11th September 2022.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Released

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha +2 arts result 2022 today. Students can check their Odisha CHSE result 2022 arts from the board’s official website - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. They will have to use enter their roll number and registration number to check the CHSE 12th arts result 2022. As per the updates, overall 82.80% of students have passed in the CHSE 12th Arts Results 2022.

Also Read: CUET PG 2022 Exam Schedule released, Check shift timing and exam dates here