OFSS Bihar 3rd selection list 2023 releases at ofssbihar.in, get direct link here to check BSEB Inter admission list

OFSS Bihar 3rd selection list 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the third selection list for Bihar class 11th admission 2023. Students can check the OFFS Bihar inter merit list on the official website: ofssbihar.in. Along with the OFSS Bihar 3rd merit list, BSEB also released the college and district-wise cutoff separately for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce.

Students are required to enter their district name to check and download the BSEB OFSS Bihar selection list 2023. Earlier, BSEB released the second selection list for Bihar Class 11 admission 2023 on July 18 and first list was released on June 27, 2023.

How to download OFSS Bihar 3rd Selection List 2023 for Class 11 admission?

Students can go through the steps to know how to download OFSS Bihar third merit list or selection list of Online Facilitation System for students for class 11th admission 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ofssbihar.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the student portal link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and password

Step 5: BSEB third selection list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references

How to check Bihar OFSS 3rd Cutoff Percentage Marks 2023?

Along with the merit list, district, as well as stream-wise BSEB OFSS 3rd cutoff list, has also been released. To check it, they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ofssbihar.in

Step 2: On the home page click on intermediate 2023 cut off (third selection)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, select the district

Step 5: BSEB 3rd selection list stream-wise cutoff will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and save it for future references

