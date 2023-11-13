OJEE 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration Underway, First Allotment On Nov 20

OJEE 2023 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has commenced the OJEE 2023 counselling process. According to the official notification released, the last date for students to complete the OJEE 2023 B Pharm and M Pharm counselling registrations is November 17, 2023. The mock seat allotment list 1 based on the choices entered by candidates as of tomorrow, November 14, 2023, will be declared on November 15, 2023.

The OJEE 2023 round 1 choice locking process will be available until November 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to lock their choice of course and college for allotment before the given deadline. The allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered by candidates.

OJEE 2023 counselling registration window is available on the official website -

OJEE 2023 B-Pharm Counselling Registration - Click Here

OJEE 2023 M Pharm Registration - Click Here

OJEE 2023 Counselling Schedule

A total of three counselling rounds will be conducted for admission to the B Pharm and M Pharm courses. Students can check the schedule for the first round below

Particulars Date Candidate registration and choice filling starts November 10, 2023, 5:00 PM Display of mock seat allotment 1 based on choices filled-in by the candidates November 15, 2023, 5:00 PM Choice locking facility using candidate password starts November 16, 2023, 11:00 AM End of registration and choice locking November 17, 2023, 11:59 PM Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats November 18, 2023 Seat allotment round 1 November 20, 2023, 5:00 PM

How to Register for OJEE 2023 Counselling

The OJEE 2023 counselling registration link for the B Pharm and M Pharm courses is available on the official counselling website. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the B Pharm/ M Pharm counselling registration link

Step 3: Click on the registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Log in to fill out the choices for the allotment round

Step 5: Fill up the application and submit the requisite fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

