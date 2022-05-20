Osmania University Degree Results 2022 Declared for 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester UG Students, Check at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Result 2022 Declared: Ending the anxious wait, the Osmania University Results 2022 have been announced today. As per the latest update, Osmania University has declared the Semester Results for the recently held exams. Osmania University Results have been declared for 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester students, i.e., Odd Semester Students. These results can now be checked online by logging onto the exam portal - osmania.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the OU Semester Exam Results 2022 is also provided below, using which the results can be checked easily:

Check Osmania University Results 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

University’s Official Website Unresponsive

Following the declaration of the Osmania University 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester Exam results, the official website, where the results were hosted crashed and became inaccessible. Several students who have tried to check and accessed their results on the Osmania University Website are facing technical glitches and problems. The problem has been notified to the university officials and the controller of the examinations office, who are working to fix it. Soon the Osmania.ac.in the website will become operational again; until then, students are advised to be patient and stay tuned to this page. Apart from the official website, the Osmania Semester Exam Results 2022 have also been made available on a third-party website - manabadi.co.in. Students can also log onto this website to access their results, as per media reports.

Rechecking and Photocopy of Answer Sheets

Along with announcing the Osmania University Results 2022, the varsity has also released a notification sharing details about the rechecking and re-evaluation process which is to be followed by the students. Students who are not satisfied with the results or marks awarded to them can make an application to get their answer sheets rechecked or re-evaluated. The fee for revaluation of the papers for Rs 300 per paper. The varsity has also made the option of getting the photocopy of the answer sheet submitted by them. To avail this option, students will have to pay Rs 1000/- per paper. The online application process for rechecking and obtaining of photocopy of the answer sheet will be available from tomorrow - 21st May 2022.

