OU PG 2022 Admit Card released at osmania.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

OU PG Admit Card 2022: Osmania University has released the OU PG Semester Admit Card 2022 on the official website. Candidates appearing for the Second and Fourth semester exams scheduled to be conducted on September 2, 2022 can visit the official website of the university to download the Admit Card.

To download the Osmania University PG Semester Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the Login ID and Password in the admit card link provided.

The Osmania University PG Admit Card is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by students appearing for the semester examinations. The admit card will include the details of the students, examination schedule, reporting time and instructions to be followed. Students can also follow the steps provided here to download the Osmania University PG Semester Admit Card 2022.

OU PG Semester Admit Card 2022

How to download Osmania University PG Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the Osmania University official website

Step 2: Click on the PG Semester admit card link available

Step 3: Enter the Osmania University Registration number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The PG Semester Admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Osmania University PG Admit card 2022 for further reference

Details given on the Osmania University PG Hall Ticket

Candidates when downloading the Osmania University hall ticket must make sure that the check through all the details given on the hall ticket. The Osmania University PG hall ticket will include the below mentioned details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Exam duration and schedule

Reporting time

Instructions for students

