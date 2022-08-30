    OU PG 2022 Admit Card released at osmania.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Osmania University has released the OU PG Semester Admit Card 2022 on the official website. Students appearing for the Osmania University exams can download the admit card through the link provided here. 

    Updated: Aug 30, 2022 10:10 IST
    OU PG 2022 Admit Card
    OU PG Admit Card 2022: Osmania University has released the OU PG Semester Admit Card 2022 on the official website. Candidates appearing for the Second and Fourth semester exams scheduled to be conducted on September 2, 2022 can visit the official website of the university to download the Admit Card.

    To download the Osmania University PG Semester Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the Login ID and Password in the admit card link provided. 

    The Osmania University PG Admit Card is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by students appearing for the semester examinations. The admit card will include the details of the students, examination schedule, reporting time and instructions to be followed. Students can also follow the steps provided here to download the Osmania University PG Semester Admit Card 2022.

    OU PG Semester Admit Card 2022

    How to download Osmania University PG Admit Card

    Step 1: Visit the Osmania University official website

    Step 2: Click on the PG Semester admit card link available 

    Step 3: Enter the Osmania University Registration number and date of birth in the link provided

    Step 4: The PG Semester Admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Osmania University PG Admit card 2022 for further reference

    Details given on the Osmania University PG Hall Ticket

    Candidates when downloading the Osmania University hall ticket must make sure that the check through all the details given on the hall ticket. The Osmania University PG hall ticket will include the below mentioned details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of examination
    • Exam duration and schedule
    • Reporting time
    • Instructions for students

