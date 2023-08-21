  1. Home
Panjab University MSc Physics 4th Sem Results 2023 Announced at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has released the semester-wise results for MSc course. Candidates can download their marksheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 21, 2023 14:04 IST
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise result of the Master of Science programme today, August 21, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam that was conducted in the month of May can download their respective marksheets by visiting the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window. The University has announced the results of the Master of Science in Physics 4th Semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

M.Sc. (Physics) 4th Semester

August 21, 2023

Click Here

Login credentials required to download the PU result 2023

Students are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their PU result 2023 scorecards online.

  • Semester
  • Roll number of the candidate
  • Exam type

How to download PU result scorecard 2023?

Students can follow the steps to download their PU even semester results 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the May result link 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results for May session exams will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details as asked 

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard

Step 6: Download it for future reference

