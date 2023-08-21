Panjab University MSc Physics 4th Sem Results 2023 Announced at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise result of the Master of Science programme today, August 21, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam that was conducted in the month of May can download their respective marksheets by visiting the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window. The University has announced the results of the Master of Science in Physics 4th Semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Result release date Direct Links M.Sc. (Physics) 4th Semester August 21, 2023 Click Here

Login credentials required to download the PU result 2023

Students are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their PU result 2023 scorecards online.

Semester

Roll number of the candidate

Exam type

How to download PU result scorecard 2023?

Students can follow the steps to download their PU even semester results 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the May result link

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results for May session exams will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details as asked

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard

Step 6: Download it for future reference

Also Read: PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023 Out, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

