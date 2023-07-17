Panjab University Result 2023 for UG Out at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University has released the semester-wise results for UG programmes. Those students who have appeared in the May session exams can check and download their scores through the official website: puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 17, 2023 18:20 IST
Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has released the semester-wise results of various undergraduate programmes for the May session 2023 today, July 17, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the odd/even semester exams can check and download their scorecards through the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

In order to download the results, candidates need to enter the required login credentials such as a semester, exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has announced the results for B.Sc. (Hons)(Bio-Informatics) 6th Semester and B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four-Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester exam. 

Panjab University Result Latest Updates & News: BE (Electrical and Electronics) 1st Sem, B.Pharmacy 5th Sem, B.Sc. (Home Science) 1st Sem, B.E. (Food Technology) 1st Sem exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Panjab University May 2023 Examinations - UG Results

Direct Link 

How to check and download PU result marksheet 2023 online?

Regular students can check and download their PU odd and even semester results in online mode. They need to enter their roll number and other details to check PU semester-wise results. Check the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official result website of the university: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Select the semester results tab and click on the desired result link from the provided space

Step 3: The PU result links will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check PU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Check the result and download it for future use

PU Meerut Highlights: Panjab University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights. 

About PU

Details

University Name

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Courses

BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc, MPhil Courses

Date of Examination

May 2023

Panjab University result release date for B.Sc. (Hons)Bio-Informatics 6th Sem and BSc BEd (Four-Year Integrated Course) 8th Sem

July 17, 2023

PU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

