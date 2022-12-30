Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration To End Today, Apply Soon at innovateindia.mygov.in

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: As per the schedule, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 registrations will close today- December 30, 2022. Candidates who are willing to take part must register themselves on the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in. The session will provide the students, parents, and teachers an opportunity to interact with PM Modi and get some tips ahead of the board examinations.

Since the CBSE board exam date sheet for classes 10th and 12th is out, it is quite clear that the PPC 2023 session will be held before February 15, 2023. Students from classes 9th to 12th can participate in the upcoming PPC 2023 session. They will be shortlisted based on the writings submitted on the theme assigned to them. Winners will get a certificate of appreciation and a PPC kit. Moreover, all participants will be able to download the certificate of participation.

How To Apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023?

Today is the last day to register for PPC 2023 session. Candidates can register themselves on the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in. they can adhere to these steps for registration-

How to Download Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Certificate PDF?

As we have mentioned, all participants will get a certificate of participation. They can download their certificates on the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in. They can follow these steps to download-

