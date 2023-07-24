PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2023 Out on pgimer.edu.in, Exam on August 4

PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2023: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh has released the admit card for BSc Nursing (4 Years) and B.Sc. Nursing (Post-Basic) courses today: July 24, 2023. Candidates can download the hall ticket at pgimer.edu.in by entering the login information. As per the official schedule, the PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 exam will be conducted on August 4, 2023.

The PGI BSc Nursing exam is an annual entrance test that provides admission to undergraduate nursing programs such as BSc (Hons.) Nursing and BSc (Post-Basic) Nursing. Candidates who have completed their 12th grade and are seeking admission to nursing right after their schooling are eligible to take the exam. They must keep their PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2023 handy during the exam.

PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the hall ticket is given below:

B.Sc Nursing (4 Years) admit card link Click Here B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) admit card link Click Here

PGI Chandigarh Nursing BSc 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars Important Dates Admit Card July 24, 2023 Exam August 4, 2023 Answer Key To be notified Result To be notified

How to Download PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link from the information section

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred link

Step 4: Enter the user ID and password

Step 5: PGI Chandigarh BSc nursing admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: PUMDET Admit Card 2023 releases, download PG entrance exam hall ticket at wbjeeb.in