Planning To Pursue Two Degrees Together? Check UGC Important Guidelines Here

Pursue Dual Degree Simultaneously: Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that students will now be able to pursue two full-time academic programmes. They will be able to apply for these dual degree programmes from the coming academic session of 2022-23. The degrees can be pursued from either the same university or from different universities.

Students will be allowed to choose with a combination of a diploma programme and a UG programme, two master programmes or two bachelor programmes. The commission has also put together a set of guidelines regarding the same. Students who are willing to pursue the dual academic programmes simultaneously must go through the guidelines released by UGC.

UGC Important Guidelines To Pursue Two Degrees Together

The eligibility criteria for each of the programmes will remain unchanged and admissions will be conducted based on the existing UGC, university norms.

Any student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously.

If a student is eligible to pursue a postgraduate (UG) degree and also wants to enrol in a bachelor’s degree in a different domain, they will be able to pursue a UG and PG degree simultaneously.

A student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided, that the class timings for one programme do not overlap with the timings of the other programme.

Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines will be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC. Also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.

Degree or diploma programmes under ODL/online mode will be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognized by UGC/Statutory Council/Govt. of India for running such programmes.

These guidelines will come into effect from the date of their notification by the UGC.

No retrospective benefit can be claimed by the students who have already done two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the notification of these guidelines.

Following the new guidelines, students will be able to pursue two degree programmes across domains such as sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, and a wide variety of disciplines. The guidelines will apply to all the programmes available across the country.

