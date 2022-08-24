PM Modi to address students at Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale on August 25

Smart India Hackathon 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the participating students at the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon on August 25, 2022. He will be addressing the gathering via a video conference. Smart India Hackathon started in 2017 as a nationwide initiative providing students with a platform to solve pressing problems of the society, organization and government. The event aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem solving and out of the box thinking among the students.

SIH has two editions which are SIH Software and SIH Hardware. The SIH Hardware finale will be conducted from August 25 to 29, 2022 while the SIH Software grand finale will be conducted from August 25 to 26, 2022. SIH is conducted each year at various nodal centres where selected student teams, industry representatives, design mentors and evaluators travel to the assigned physical centres. The winners in the Smart India Hackathon on each problem statement will be awarded a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 will be awarded to the winning teams.

Union Minister of State for Education - Subhas Sarkar when speaking at a press conference stated that the PM has been interacting with the participating students from Smart India Hackathon every year since the beginning and he is expected to do the same with the students this year. He further added that the PM will be addressing the students at 8 PM on August 25, 2022.

Details of Hackathon 2022

As per data, close to 15000 students and mentors are travelling to 75 nodal centres to participate in the Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale. Students from over 2,900 schools and 2,200 higher education institutions will be tackling 476 problem statement from across 53 Union Ministries in the Finale which include Optical Character Recognition (OCR) of Temple Inscriptions and translations in Devanagari Scripts, loT-enabled risk monitoring system in the cold supply chain for perishable food items, High Resolution 3D model of Terrain and infrastructure and road conditions in disaster struck areas.

A total of 476 problem statements were received from 53 government organizations for the hackathon this year. The teams participating will travel to the assigned nodal centre and work on the problem statements during the grand finale.

75 Higher Educational Institutions and Incubators have been selected as SIH nodal centres to host the participants and facilitate an environment to conduct the event in its well-defined and established format.Designated officers will monitor and preside over the proceeding at the grand finale.

Smart India Hackathon-Junior

This year the organizers also conducted Smart India Hackathon-Junior for school students to build a culture in innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level. When speaking of the impact of the Hackathon, Sarkar added that the scope of the hackathon has been widening since its launch in 2017 and there is an increased enthusiasm among participating students and the participation of the problem-statement provisioning organizations have also been increasing.

SIH is impacting lakhs of students and also providing them with a platform to test their educational learning for solving real-world challenges. He further added that the hackathon is also in line with the interest towards innovation and entrepreneurship.

