PM Modi visits Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar, Interacts with Teachers, Students

PM Modi at Command and Control Centre for Schools: As part of his ongoing Gujarat Visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. At the centre, he met and interacted with students and teachers and highlighted the importance of technology to improve the quality and reach of education in the country.

Advantage and Challenges of Technology

While delivering his address at the Command and Control Centre for Schools, PM Modi noted that while technology brings several advantages and benefits as part of its implementation, it also poses some key challenges. Highlighting one of them, PM Modi said that the younger generation is very well versed with new technology and adapts themselves well to it. While this was a great benefit, it does pose a challenge for teachers, who have to continuously evolve to meet their needs. He asked a teacher how do they overcome this challenge. In the concluding remarks of his speech, PM Modi noted that the government has been very fortunate to have state-of-the-art technology to impart and improve the education system. At the same time, PM Modi also directed Co-Coordinators and students of various schools to ensure that nutritional food is also available to the students.

What is Command and Control Centre for Schools?

Based in Gandhinagar – the state capital, the Command and Control Centre for Schools collects over 500+ data sets annually and analyses them to bring out meaningful insights to improve learning outcomes among the students. The system has been developed using advanced technologies including big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. As part of its operations, the Centre collects daily online attendance of teachers and students and also undertakes centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcomes of students etc. Recently, the World Bank had termed the Common and Control Centre for Schools as a global best practice and invited other countries to visit and learn about it.

