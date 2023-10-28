PM Modi Releases Postal Stamp In Honour Of Industrialist And Philanthropist Arvind Mafatlal

Arvind Mafatlal Postal Stamp Released: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on friday released a special postal stamp in honour of industrialist and philanthropist late Mr. Arvind Bhai Mafatlal. The stamp was released by the Prime Minister at an event in Chitrakoot conducted to celebrate the centenary birth year of the late businessman and philanthropist.

Speaking at the event, the PM praised a down-to-earth Mafatlal who selflessly worked towards the welfare of the poor. Mafatlal opened the country’s first petrochemical complex and did commendable work in the farming sector uplifting the poor.

The Prime Minister recalled how he met the late businessman when the latter was working in a drought hit tribal belt in Bhiloda and Dahod in Gujarat and was impressed by his devotion towards the welfare of the common people.

Today, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi released a Commemorative Postage Stamp on 100th Birth Anniversary of Sh. Arvind N. Mafatlal in the gracious presence of other dignitaries at Chitrakoot, Satna, Madhya Pradesh.@TexMinIndia pic.twitter.com/LGBLBnZPC1 — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) October 27, 2023

The PM recollected how the businessman spent the entire day working for the welfare of the drought hit people and when he got accustomed to his work and personality, immediately developed an emotional connection for his mission.

Underlining his contribution to the industrial and agricultural sectors, the PM mentioned that the late Arvind Bhai played a pivotal role in reviving the glory of the traditional textile industry and was globally recognised for his contributions.

The PM said that sacrifice is the most effective way to conserve one's success or wealth and Mafatlal made it a mission and worked throughout his life with devotion and humanity.

