  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PM Modi Releases Postal Stamp In Honour Of Industrialist And Philanthropist Arvind Mafatlal

PM Modi Releases Postal Stamp In Honour Of Industrialist And Philanthropist Arvind Mafatlal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an event held in Chitrakoot released a postal stamp in honour of industrialist and philanthropist Late Mr. Arvind Bhai Mafatlal. The prime minister recalled the work done by the industrialist for the welfare of the poor.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 28, 2023 13:58 IST
PM releases special stamp in honour of Arvind Mafatlal
PM releases special stamp in honour of Arvind Mafatlal

Arvind Mafatlal Postal Stamp Released: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on friday released a special postal stamp in honour of industrialist and philanthropist late Mr. Arvind Bhai Mafatlal. The stamp was released by the Prime Minister at an event in Chitrakoot conducted to celebrate the centenary birth year of the late businessman and philanthropist.

Speaking at the event, the PM praised a down-to-earth Mafatlal who selflessly worked towards the welfare of the poor. Mafatlal opened the country’s first petrochemical complex and did commendable work in the farming sector uplifting the poor. 

The Prime Minister recalled how he met the late businessman when the latter was working in a drought hit tribal belt in Bhiloda and Dahod in Gujarat and was impressed by his devotion towards the welfare of the common people. 

The PM recollected how the businessman spent the entire day working for the welfare of the drought hit people and when he got accustomed to his work and personality, immediately developed an emotional connection for his mission.

Underlining his contribution to the industrial and agricultural sectors, the PM mentioned that the late Arvind Bhai played a pivotal role in reviving the glory of the traditional textile industry and was globally recognised for his contributions. 

The PM said that sacrifice is the most effective way to conserve one's success or wealth and Mafatlal made it a mission and worked throughout his life with devotion and humanity. 

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024: BSEB Matric Registration Deadline Today; Apply Soon
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023