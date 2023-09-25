PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 on Sept 29; Admit Card Link, Exam Pattern Here

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the PM YASASVI entrance test on September 29, 2023. The authorities will release the admit card shortly. Candidates going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: yet.nta.ac.in.

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 is being held for selecting candidates to award scholarships under the scheme. The authorities will shortlist candidates on the basis of the merit list prepared considering class 8, and 10 marks. Students who secure at least 60 percent or above scores are eligible to apply.

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates PM YASASVI Admit Card September 2023 (Soon) PM YASASVI Exam September 29, 2023 YET Result November 2023

How to Download PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website: yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link available

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The PM YASASVI hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download admission ticket

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for exam purposes

About PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023

According to the official schedule, NTA will administer the entrance exam on September 29, 2023. The test will be conducted in a pen and paper-based mode. The question paper will comprise a total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Students have to complete the examination within 150 minutes. Those who have applied for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India exam can download their PM YASASVI admit card 2023 and appear in the exam as per the schedule.

PM YASHASVI Scholarship Scheme Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates can check out the paper pattern below:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Mathematics 30 30 Science 25 25 Social Science 25 25 General Awareness 20 20 Total 100 100

