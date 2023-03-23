Pondicherry University Admission 2023: Apply for PG Degree, Diploma Programmes through CUET

Pondicherry University Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, Pondicherry University has started admissions for Postgraduate degree and diploma programmes through Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Thus, candidates who wish to apply for PG degree and diploma programmes can register themselves on the official website i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in

The official statement reads, “The aspirants who desire to take admissions in the Post-Graduate Degree / Diploma Programmes for the Academic Year 2023-24 may apply for CUET (PG) - 2023. Candidates can apply for CUET (PG) - 2023 online at: cuet.nta.nic.in.”

“The candidates must carefully refer to eligibility requirements of the programmes and select the required test paper code(s) given by the Pondicherry University in the Information Brochure at the University website: pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24,” the statement added.

How to Apply for Pondicherry University Admission 2023

The Pondicherry University Admission 2023 will be conducted through CUET. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply for the PG degree and diploma courses-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the application form, appl. number and password

Step 5: Fill out the CUET PG 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload the documents and pay the prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

About CUET PG 2023

The number of universities that have chosen to participate in CUET PG 2023 has climbed by 75 from the previous year when 67 colleges did so. University of Delhi (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Visva Bharati University, and the Central University of Hyderabad are a few of the leading institutes that have chosen CUET PG 2023. CUET PG 2023 will feature participation from 142 central, state, regional, and private universities.

