PSEB 8th Result 2022 Soon at pseb.ac.in; Know Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2022 Expected Date and How To Check Here

PSEB 8th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to soon declare the class 8th board exam results. As per media reports, the PSEB Class 8th result is likely to be announced by the first week of June 2022. Those who have appeared for the examination can check the PSEB 8th board result in online mode through the official website - pseb.ac.in.

To check PSEB 8th result 2022, students will have to use their roll number in the login window. Last year, Punjab board results for class 8 were announced on 17th May 2021. As per the data released, 99.93% of students were declared passed.

PSEB 8 Result 2022 Expected Date

Punjab School Education Board will announce PSEB class 8th result 2022 date before the announcement of the date. However, according to media reports, PSEB Class 8th result is likely to be released by the first week of June 2022. The Punjab board class 8 online result will be provisional. Students have to collect original certificates from schools after PSEB class 8 result is released.

How To Check PSEB 8th Result 2022?

Once released, students will have to visit the official website of Punjab Board - pseb.ac.in to download the result. On that page, they need to click on Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 link and a login window will appear on the screen. In the login window, students need to enter the required credentials and submit the same. The Punjab Board 2022 result will appear on the screen. Check and download the digital marksheet for further admission.

Punjab Board Class 8th Exam

The Punjab class 8th board examination was conducted from 7 to 28th April 2022. The examination was conducted from 10 am to 12.15 pm for some papers, and for other papers, the exam was conducted from 10 am to 11.15 pm, or 10 am to 1.15 pm, and 10 am to 12.45 pm. Students who have appeared for the Class 8 board examination can check the result on the official website.

