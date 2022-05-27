JAC 10th 12th Result 2022 Expected Date: Check Schedule and Details here

JAC Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi is expected to announce the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the official website next month. According to the reports published regarding the same, the JAC class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be announced by June 15, 2022. Students who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 can visit the official website of Jharkhand Board to check the results.

Students must note that the dates provided here are tentative and the confirmed schedule for the JAC 10th and 12th Result Declaration will be published by the board officials shortly. The JAC class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website -jacresults.com.

The evaluation process of the 10th and 12th class answer sheets started by May 12, 2022. To check the JAC 10th and 12th Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the JAC class 10/ 12 Registration number in the result link given. Students will also be provided with a direct link here as and when the results are announced.

JAC 10th and 12th Examinations were conducted for nearly 7 Lakh students from March 24 to April 25, 2022.

