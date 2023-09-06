PU Chandigarh Result 2023 Out For MA Hindi, Prak Shastri Sem 2, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has declared the semester-wise results for the MA Hindi and Prak Shastri courses online. Students can download their marksheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 6, 2023 15:25 IST
Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has released the semester-wise result of the MA Hindi and Prak Shastri programmes for the May session today, September 6, 2023. Students who have appeared for the 2nd-semester exam can get their scores by filling out the required login details from the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

To get the results, candidates need to enter the login details such as exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has declared the results of the MA Hindi and Prak Shastri 2nd Semester exam.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Direct Links 

Master of Arts (Hindi) 2nd Sem

Click Here

Prak-Shastri 2nd Sem

Click Here

PU Result 2023 Login window

Panjab University’s May session results for 2nd semester exam has been released in online mode for various programmes. Candidates can check the image of the result login window below:

PU Result 2023

How to check and download PU result 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the semester exams can follow the steps that are given below to download their PU 2nd sem results online.

Step 1: Go to the official result website of Panjab University: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the semester results tab, then click on the May result link available 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU results for the May session will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the login window

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Go through the scores and download it for future use

