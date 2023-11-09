QS Asia University Rankings 2024: India Claims 7 Spots in Top 100, Check List of Universities Here

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: The global higher education think-tank Quacquarelli Symonds has released the QS Asia University Rankings, including 148 universities from India in the comprehensive list of 856 universities across Asia. This time, India has surpassed China by featuring 148 universities on the list, marking a 37-point increase from the previous year.
This has established India as the country with the highest representation in the rankings, surpassing Mainland China with 133 universities and Japan with 96. Additionally, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal have made their inaugural appearance in the rankings.
QS Asia University Rankings 2024 India
Like last year, IISc Bangalore, Delhi University, and five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, and Kanpur, have secured positions among the top 100 institutes in Asia. Check the list of top colleges as per QS Asia University Rankings 2024 here:
|
Name of college
|
Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)
|
40th
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi)
|
46th
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras)
|
53rd
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
|
58th
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)
|
59th
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)
|
63rd
|
University of Delhi
|
94th
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)
|
111
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
|
116th
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
117th
QS Asia University Rankings 2024: Countries With Most Ranked Universities
The most represented countries are India (148 universities), followed by Mainland China (133 universities), and Japan (96 universities).
|
Countries
|
Ranks
|
India
|
148
|
Mainland China
|
133
|
Japan
|
96
|
South Korea
|
87
|
Pakistan
|
63
|
Taiwan
|
46
|
Indonesia
|
42
|
Malaysia
|
41
Dynamic Growth of India’s Higher Education Sector
Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President at QS, stated that the growing presence of Indian universities in the QS rankings reflects the dynamic growth of India's higher education sector. The significant increase in the number of Indian institutions and their research contributions is a noteworthy development in the regional education landscape, and it also sets the stage for India to further enhance its global academic reputation.
