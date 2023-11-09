QS Asia University Rankings 2024: India Claims 7 Spots in Top 100, Check List of Universities Here

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: The global higher education think-tank Quacquarelli Symonds has released the QS Asia University Rankings, including 148 universities from India in the comprehensive list of 856 universities across Asia. This time, India has surpassed China by featuring 148 universities on the list, marking a 37-point increase from the previous year.

This has established India as the country with the highest representation in the rankings, surpassing Mainland China with 133 universities and Japan with 96. Additionally, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal have made their inaugural appearance in the rankings.

QS Asia University Rankings 2024 India

Like last year, IISc Bangalore, Delhi University, and five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, and Kanpur, have secured positions among the top 100 institutes in Asia. Check the list of top colleges as per QS Asia University Rankings 2024 here:

Name of college Rank Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) 40th Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) 46th Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) 53rd Indian Institute of Science (IISc) 58th Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) 59th Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) 63rd University of Delhi 94th Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) 111 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) 116th Jawaharlal Nehru University 117th

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: Countries With Most Ranked Universities

The most represented countries are India (148 universities), followed by Mainland China (133 universities), and Japan (96 universities).

Countries Ranks India 148 Mainland China 133 Japan 96 South Korea 87 Pakistan 63 Taiwan 46 Indonesia 42 Malaysia 41

Dynamic Growth of India’s Higher Education Sector

Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President at QS, stated that the growing presence of Indian universities in the QS rankings reflects the dynamic growth of India's higher education sector. The significant increase in the number of Indian institutions and their research contributions is a noteworthy development in the regional education landscape, and it also sets the stage for India to further enhance its global academic reputation.

Also Read: QS World University MBA Rankings 2024 Global: 10 Indian IIMs in Top 250, Check Details Here