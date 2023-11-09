  1. Home
  2. News
  3. QS Asia University Rankings 2024: India Claims 7 Spots in Top 100, Check List of Universities Here

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: India Claims 7 Spots in Top 100, Check List of Universities Here

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay has grabbed the top spot in India with the 40th position followed by IIT Delhi at the 46th and II -Madras at the 53rd position respectively. Check details here 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 9, 2023 11:37 IST
QS Asia University Rankings 2024
QS Asia University Rankings 2024

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: The global higher education think-tank Quacquarelli Symonds has released the QS Asia University Rankings, including 148 universities from India in the comprehensive list of 856 universities across Asia. This time, India has surpassed China by featuring 148 universities on the list, marking a 37-point increase from the previous year. 

This has established India as the country with the highest representation in the rankings, surpassing Mainland China with 133 universities and Japan with 96. Additionally, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal have made their inaugural appearance in the rankings. 

QS Asia University Rankings 2024 India 

Like last year, IISc Bangalore, Delhi University, and five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, and Kanpur, have secured positions among the top 100 institutes in Asia. Check the list of top colleges as per QS Asia University Rankings 2024 here: 

Name of college 

Rank 

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)

40th 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi)

46th

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras)

53rd

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

58th

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

59th

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

63rd

University of Delhi

94th

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

111

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

116th

Jawaharlal Nehru University

117th

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: Countries With Most Ranked Universities

The most represented countries are India (148 universities), followed by Mainland China (133 universities), and Japan (96 universities).

Countries 

Ranks 

India 

148

Mainland China

133

Japan

96

South Korea

87

Pakistan 

63

Taiwan 

46

Indonesia 

42

Malaysia 

41

Dynamic Growth of India’s Higher Education Sector

Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President at QS, stated that the growing presence of Indian universities in the QS rankings reflects the dynamic growth of India's higher education sector. The significant increase in the number of Indian institutions and their research contributions is a noteworthy development in the regional education landscape, and it also sets the stage for India to further enhance its global academic reputation.

Also Read: QS World University MBA Rankings 2024 Global: 10 Indian IIMs in Top 250, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023