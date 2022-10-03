Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022 (Soon): Download Rajasthan Pre DElEd Hall Ticket at predeled.com

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022 (Soon): As per the recent updates, the Department of Education, Rajasthan is expected to release the admit card of Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 by today (3rd October) or tomorrow (4th October) 2022. However, as of now, there have been no official updates regarding the release of the Rajasthan BSTC admit card. Once available, candidates will have to visit the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in, predeled.in to download Rajasthan BSTC 2022 admit card.

They will have to use the required credentials to download the admit card. As per the released schedule, the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam will be conducted on 8th October 2022 from 2 to 5 PM. Based on the Rajasthan BSTC exam, the authorities will fill a total of 25000 seats in 372 DElEd colleges of Rajasthan by providing admission to qualified candidates.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How To Download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022?

As per the reports, around 5.99 lakh candidates will be appearing for Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam. For this, 2594 examination centres have been set up in the state. To appear for the exam, candidates must download the Rajasthan BSTC admit card. They can go through the steps to know how to download -

1st Step - Go to the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in, predeled.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, look for the link Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed admit card 2022.

3rd Step - Click on it, a new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter the required login credentials.

5th Step - The hall ticket of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed will appear on the screen.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Exam Day Guidelines 2022

Before, the release of admit card of Rajasthan BSTC, the Registrar of Education Departmental Examinations released important guidelines regarding the exam. Check below the important guidelines here -

As per the released information, the roll number, name and photograph of the candidate will be printed on the OMR sheet. The booklet series of the question paper will be A, B, C, D.

Candidates must be in the exam hall by 1.40 PM.

They must carry their Rajasthan BSTC admit card to appear in the exam.

Along with the admit card, they must carry one original ID (any one - Aadhar Card, Vote ID, Driving License).

No candidate will be allowed to carry the question paper booklet with them.

