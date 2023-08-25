Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registrations Commence, Apply Through Direct Link Here

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling: Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 2 registrations commence. Candidates participating in the second round seat allotment process can complete the registrations by August 27, 2023. The provisional seat matric will be released on the official website soon. Candidates can complete the registrations by clicking on the link provided on the official website - rajpgneet2023.com.

In order to be considered for the Rajasthan NEET PG second round of seat allotment, it is mandatory for candidates to complete their registration process. The provisional merit list based on the choices entered will be available on August 30, 2023. Following this candidates will be able to complete the online choice filling locking of the choices by the candidates from August 30 to September 2, 2023. Candidates can register for the Rajasthan NEET PG round 2 counselling through the direct link given below.

Rajasthan NEET PG registration direct link - Click Here

Steps to Register for Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Counselling

The Rajasthan NEET PG round 2 counselling registration link is available on the official counselling portal. It is mandatory for candidates to register in order to be considered for the allotment. Follow the steps given here to complete the registration for the second counselling round.

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling portal

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: Validate the registration

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration Fee

Category Fee General/EWS/BC-I/BC-I Rs 3000/- SC, ST, ST-STA Rs. 1500

