Rajasthan University Result 2022 (OUT): Check Uniraj Results for BA 1st Year at uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Result 2022 (OUT): Rajasthan University has declared the Uniraj results for BA Part 1 and BA Part 3 in online mode. Candidates can check their Rajasthan University result 2022 on the official website - uniraj.ac.in. Along with these Uniraj results, Dual Degree results for BTech, MTech, and others are also released for various semesters.

Candidates must note that Rajasthan University's official website is slow because of a high number of users. To download the result, they will have to use their roll number and other asked details in the login window. Rajasthan University conducted the BA Part 1 and Part 3 exams in May and June for Regular, r, Ex-Students, and Non-Collegiate on different dates.

How to Check Rajasthan University Result 2022?

The authorities have released the results of the Rajasthan University in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check their Uniraj result for B.A Part 1 and 3. They can click on the direct link provided above and follow the steps below to know how to check results and download their respective digital mark sheets of Rajasthan University Uniraj Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Rajasthan University - uniraj.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result tab - Rajasthan University BA Part 1 result 2022 link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter required credentials - roll number and others.

5th Step - BA 1st-year result will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Now, download and save the Uniraj results 2022.

Students will also be given a physical copy of the mark sheet soon. However, for immediate reference, they will have to download the digital copy of the Rajasthan University Uniraj results. The mark sheet will likely to include details such as the candidate’s name, course, marks, semester etc.