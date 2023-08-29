RNC Result 2023 declared at rncexam.in, download Rajasthan GNM marksheet here

  1. Home
RNC Result 2023: Rajasthan Nursing Council has released the result of GNM 2nd year in online mode at rncexam.in and rncjaipur.org. Candidates who appeared in the 2nd year General Nursing and Midwifery have to use - year, course, roll number, exam and enrolment number to check RNC result. Know steps to check here

Updated: Aug 29, 2023 11:27 IST
RNC Result 2023: Rajasthan Nursing Council, Jaipur has declared the result of 2nd year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) online. Candidates can check their RNC result 2023 at the official website: rncexam.in and rncjaipur.org. They have to use their year, course, roll number, exam and enrolment number to check RNC GNM result 2023. 

It is expected that the marksheet will include details like: the candidate’s name, roll number, course, year, marks secured, subject-wise marks, signature of the officials etc. The RNC GNM course is of 3 years duration and a 6-month duration internship is also mandatory. 

RNC GNM Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to check Rajasthan RNC Result 2023 for 2nd Year? 

Candidates who appeared in the 2nd year June General Nursing and Midwifery exam can go through the steps to know how to download RNC result 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website of RNC: rncexam.in and rncjaipur.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to right hand side corner and click on result tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter year, course, roll number, exam and enrolment number and submit it

Step 5: The GNM 2nd year marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references 

What details are mentioned on RNC Result?

It is expected that the below-mentioned information will be provided on the RNC GNM 2nd year marksheet: 

  • Name
  • Enrolment number
  • Roll number
  • Father’s name
  • Date of birth
  • Course name
  • Course year
  • Marks secured 
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Pass percentage 
  • Remark (Pass/Fail)

What after the announcement of RNC Result 2023? 

After the declaration of RNC GNM 2nd year result, all the qualified candidates will be promoted to 3rd year. They will get their original marksheet from their respective college. Also, those who have not secured the pass marks or are not satisfied with the scores can apply for re-evaluation too. The officials will announce the re-evaluation RNC result after reviewing the copies. 

RNC GNM Result 2023 Overview 

Candidates can check below the table to know important highlights of Rajasthan RNC result: 

Overview 

Specification

University

Rajasthan Nursing Council, Jaipur 

Course 

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)

Year

RNC GNM Second 

Exam Date 

June 2023

Result Date 

August 28, 2023

Result Link 

Click Here

Official Website 

rncexam.in

rncjaipur.org 

