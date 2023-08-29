RNC Result 2023 declared at rncexam.in, download Rajasthan GNM marksheet here

RNC Result 2023: Rajasthan Nursing Council, Jaipur has declared the result of 2nd year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) online. Candidates can check their RNC result 2023 at the official website: rncexam.in and rncjaipur.org. They have to use their year, course, roll number, exam and enrolment number to check RNC GNM result 2023.

It is expected that the marksheet will include details like: the candidate’s name, roll number, course, year, marks secured, subject-wise marks, signature of the officials etc. The RNC GNM course is of 3 years duration and a 6-month duration internship is also mandatory.

How to check Rajasthan RNC Result 2023 for 2nd Year?

Candidates who appeared in the 2nd year June General Nursing and Midwifery exam can go through the steps to know how to download RNC result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RNC: rncexam.in and rncjaipur.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to right hand side corner and click on result tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter year, course, roll number, exam and enrolment number and submit it

Step 5: The GNM 2nd year marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

What details are mentioned on RNC Result?

It is expected that the below-mentioned information will be provided on the RNC GNM 2nd year marksheet:

Name

Enrolment number

Roll number

Father’s name

Date of birth

Course name

Course year

Marks secured

Subject-wise marks

Pass percentage

Remark (Pass/Fail)

What after the announcement of RNC Result 2023?

After the declaration of RNC GNM 2nd year result, all the qualified candidates will be promoted to 3rd year. They will get their original marksheet from their respective college. Also, those who have not secured the pass marks or are not satisfied with the scores can apply for re-evaluation too. The officials will announce the re-evaluation RNC result after reviewing the copies.

RNC GNM Result 2023 Overview

Candidates can check below the table to know important highlights of Rajasthan RNC result:

Overview Specification University Rajasthan Nursing Council, Jaipur Course General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Year RNC GNM Second Exam Date June 2023 Result Date August 28, 2023 Result Link Click Here Official Website rncexam.in rncjaipur.org

