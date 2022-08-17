SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 (Today): Check SAMS Odisha +2 Admission List at 3 PM via official website - samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 (Today): Putting an end to the long wait, the Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 today. As per the official update, the SAMS Odisha +2 Admission List 2022 for Class 11 and 12 admissions will be released on 17th August 2022 - Wednesday. Along with confirming the date for SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022, the authority has also notified time for the same as 3 PM. Once published, candidates registered for it will be able to check the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 online via the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access the Merit List for SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2022 will also be placed below, using which selection status can be check every easily:

Check SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Confirm Admissions by 25th August

With the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 being released today, the next step in the admission cycle would be confirmation of admission by the candidates. As per the details shared by the exam authority, the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 will consist of names of students who have been shortlisted for admission to Class 11 and Class 12. These students will be required to confirm their admissions from 19th to 25th August 2022 by completing the necessary admission formalities. After completion of the SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2022 for 1st Merit List, the School education department will release the 2nd merit list 2022 for the students on 2nd Sept 2022.

Documents Required for Admission Confirmation

The SAMS Odisha +2 admission process will also have a document verification stage, wherein candidates will be required to carry their Odisha Matric Marksheets or Class 10 Result document with them along with other identity and academic proofs for the admission process. The list of documents required to confirm admission are as follows:

Class 10 Board mark sheet and passing certificate (original)

Class 10 Board mark sheet and passing certificate (original) School Leaving Certificate

School Leaving Certificate Character certificate issued by head of institution attended last

Character certificate issued by head of institution attended last Migration Certificate, for students of other boards

Migration Certificate, for students of other boards Reservation Certificate, for SC/ST and other category students

Reservation Certificate, for SC/ST and other category students Recent passport size photograph

During the application process, candidates were required to denote at least 5 high schools as their preferred schools for admission to +2 Classes. Students will be allotted school as per their position on the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 and the preference selected by them.

Also Read: CUET Phase 4 2022 Begins Today; Over 3 Lakh Candidates To Appear for Test, Know List of Banned Items