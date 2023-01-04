    SEED 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at sid.edu.in

    Symbiosis Institute of Design Pune will close the SEED 2023 Registration and Application Window Today - January 4, 2023. All those who are yet to complete the registration and application process can visit the official website to complete the registrations. 

    Updated: Jan 4, 2023 10:29 IST
    SEED 2023 Registration and Applications
    SEED 2023 Registrations: Symbiosis Institute of Design Pune will close the SEED 2023 Application window today - January 4, 2023. Candidates who are yet to complete the SEED 2023 Registration and application princess can visit the official website of SEED 2023 to register.

    SEED 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 15, 2023. Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to Undergraduate Design programmes. To register for the entrance candidates need to visit the official website and enter the SEED 2023 Login credentials in the link given. 

    The SEED 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - sid.edu.in. Candidates can also register for SEED 2023 through the direct link given here. 

    SEED 2023 Registration - Click Here

    SEED 2023 Registration Process

    The SEED 2023 Registration link is available on the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design. Candidates who will be appearing for the SEED 2023 exams can also follow the steps given below to register and apply for the entrance test. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the Symbiosis Institute of Design
    Step 2: Click on the SEED 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details under ‘Fresh Registration

    Step 4: Login using the credentials to complete the online application form

    Step 5: Submit the required documents and the application fee

    Step 6: Save the filled application form and click on final submission

    SEED 2023 Exams

    The SEED 2023 examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Mode. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12 PM. According to the schedule provided, the SEED 2023 Admit Card will be available from January 7 to 15, 2023. Only those who complete the registration and application process will be able to download the SEED 2023 Admit Card. Candidates will also be able to prepare themselves for the entrance exam through a mock test which will be available on January 12 and 13, 2023.

