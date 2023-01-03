    SEED 2023: Registrations to Close Tomorrow, Apply at sid.edu.in

    Symbiosis Institute of Design will close the SEED 2023 Registration window tomorrow - January 4, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit the SEED 2023 Registrations are advised to visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

    Updated: Jan 3, 2023 10:40 IST
    SEED 2023 Registration and Application
    SEED Registrations 2023 : Symbiosis Institute of Design will be closing the SEED 2023 Registration Window tomorrow - January 4, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 can visit the official website tomorrow to complete the registration and application process. 

    SEED 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 15, 2023. The SEED 2023 Registration and Application process is completely online. To register for SEED 2023 candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link following which they will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee. 

    SEED 2023 Registration and Application Link is available online - sid.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the SEED 2023 Registration and Application Process through the direct link given below.

    SEED 2023 Registrations - Click Here

    Steps to Apply for SEED 2023

    The SEED 2023 Registration and Application process is completely online. Candidates are required to first complete the SEED 2023 Registration princess mandatorily before filling in the online application form. 

    Step 1: Visit the SEED Official Website

    Step 2: Click on the SEED 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details

    Step 4: Enter the details and submit the registration

    Step 5: Login to complete the SEED 2023 Application form

    Step 6: Upload the required documents and submit the SEED 2023 Application

    SEED 2023 Registration Schedule 

    Events

    Dates

    SEED registration last date

    January 4, 2023

    SEED admit card download starts

    January 4, 2023

    SEED exam date 2023

    January 15, 2023

    SEED 2023 result date

    January 23, 2023

    The SEED 2023 Exam will be conducted on January 15, 2023. The Exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon.  Students will be tested in Design Aptitude for 150 marks with questions from areas like Colour, Geometry, Visual Observation, Creative Thinking Ability, General Design Awareness, and Indian Culture, Craft, and Awareness.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
