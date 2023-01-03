SEED 2023: Registrations to Close Tomorrow, Apply at sid.edu.in

SEED Registrations 2023 : Symbiosis Institute of Design will be closing the SEED 2023 Registration Window tomorrow - January 4, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 can visit the official website tomorrow to complete the registration and application process.

SEED 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 15, 2023. The SEED 2023 Registration and Application process is completely online. To register for SEED 2023 candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link following which they will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee.

SEED 2023 Registration and Application Link is available online - sid.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the SEED 2023 Registration and Application Process through the direct link given below.

SEED 2023 Registrations - Click Here

Steps to Apply for SEED 2023

The SEED 2023 Registration and Application process is completely online. Candidates are required to first complete the SEED 2023 Registration princess mandatorily before filling in the online application form.

Step 1: Visit the SEED Official Website

Step 2: Click on the SEED 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Enter the details and submit the registration

Step 5: Login to complete the SEED 2023 Application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and submit the SEED 2023 Application

SEED 2023 Registration Schedule

Events Dates SEED registration last date January 4, 2023 SEED admit card download starts January 4, 2023 SEED exam date 2023 January 15, 2023 SEED 2023 result date January 23, 2023

The SEED 2023 Exam will be conducted on January 15, 2023. The Exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon. Students will be tested in Design Aptitude for 150 marks with questions from areas like Colour, Geometry, Visual Observation, Creative Thinking Ability, General Design Awareness, and Indian Culture, Craft, and Awareness.

Also Read: Cold Wave: Schools in Lucknow Closed until January 7, Check Details Here