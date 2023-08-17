SPPU BPharmacy 2019 pattern result declared at exam.unipune.ac.in by using seat number, get link here

  1. Home
Pune University SPPU Result 2023: Candidates can check the B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern result online at exam.unipune.ac.in. They have to use their seat number and mother’s name to check 2nd and 3rd year marksheet. Get direct link here

Updated: Aug 17, 2023 15:03 IST
Pune University SPPU Result 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University has declared the SPPU B. Pharmacy 2019 pattern result today. The SPPU result has been declared for 2nd and 3rd year examinations. Candidates can check the results online at exam.unipune.ac.in. They have to use their seat number and mother’s name to check SPPU BPharmacy 2019 pattern result 2023. 

Pune University B. Pharmacy third-year exam was conducted from June 7 to 19, 2023. The SPPU semester 4 was conducted from June 7 to 19 and semester 5 was conducted from June 8 to 17, 2023. Whereas SPPU BPharmacy 2nd year examination was conducted from June 20 to 30, 2023.

SSPU Pune University Result Latest Updates & News: BPharmcy 2nd and 3rd Year Result Declared

Check here the direct link for SSPU University Result 2023 for third and second year examinations. 

Courses 

Direct Link 

SPPU BPharmacy 2019 pattern result 2023 for Third Year

Check Here 

Pune University SPPU BPharmacy 2019 pattern result 2023 for 2nd Year

Check Here 

How to check Pune University SSPU B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern Result?

The authorities have announced the result of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in online mode. The candidates have to go to the official website to check the result. Check the steps to know steps to check the Pune University SSPU result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: exam.unipune.ac.in, unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Click on online exam result link available on the home page

Step 3: A new page will appear 

Step 4: Click on the second year or third year link 

Step 5: Enter seat number and mother’s name

Step 6: SPPU result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the result and download the page

Step 8: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

SSPU BPharmacy 2019 Pattern Examination 2023 Details

University

SSPU Pune University

Academic Session

2022-2023

Examination

SSPU Pune University UG Examination 2023

Courses

BPharmcy

SPPU University Result Release Date

August 17, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

exam.unipune.ac.in, unipune.ac.in

