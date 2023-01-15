SWAYAM 2023: Exam Form Submission Date Extended, Get Direct Link Here

SWAYAM Exam 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to organize the SWAYAM 2022 July Session exams this year in the upcoming month of February. The deadline to submit the exam registration forms has been extended this time up to January 22, 2023. Candidates who seek to apply for exams against these online certification courses can go through the online window.

As per the latest notification, the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exam registrations are still going on and the online fee payment can be done till 11:50 pm on January 22. The exam dates for various SWAYAM programmes are also being recently announced by NTA.

SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exams - Register Here

How to Apply for SWAYAM July Session 2022 Exams

After several students urged to postpone the registration facility for exams, NTA decided to declare the extension of form submission dates. The exam application forms can be accessed by following the procedure given below.

Step 1 - Go to the main website - swayam.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Then click on the link provided below - “Login for SWAYAM” for July 2022 session exams

Step 3 - Enter your registered email id and then verify it through OTP

Step 4 - Fill out the form by selecting the course for which you wish to appear in the exam

Step 5 - Make the exam fee payment and click submit

Step 6 - Download the form and keep it for future purposes

SWAYAM Exam Dates

The bulletin released by NTA, states that SWAYAM exams for the July session 2022 will be held on February 25 and February 26, 2023. Furthermore, the list of session-wise papers is available on the information bulletin hosted by NTA.

SWAYAM Correction Window

It is informed that all eligible candidates will be able to make modifications to the details mentioned by them through the SWAYAM correction portal. As soon as NTA open the correction portal, there will be a certain time period allotted to the applicants to make corrections or changes in their application forms.

SWAYAM Portal

SWAYAM is an online programme initiated by the Government of India which equips students with the best learning resources. This platform hosts easily available online certification courses which involve subjects ranging in different areas or fields. This has been designed for all those students who are willing to learn and earn credits for completing the registered course. These credits are beneficial as they get transferred to their academic record which can be later used in various fields.

The exams are conducted every year in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode or hybrid mode. The SWAYAM app provides various interesting facilities such as online video lectures, downloadable reading material, self-assessment tests as well as online doubt-clearing sessions.

