Tamil Nadu NEET seat allotment result 2023 declared for round 1, Get MBBS, BDS link here

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) declared the seat allotment round 1 result today. Registered candidates can check their TN NEET UG allotment result online at tnmedicalselection.net. Those candidates who have been allotted a seat under round 1 must report to the allotted institutes by August 11 (5 pm).

The Tamil Nadu MBBS seat allotment result has been announced based on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET UG score, state merit rank, reservation, and other criteria set by the authority. It has been advised that candidates have to report to the allotted college on or before the last time to secure their admission which otherwise will be cancelled without any further notice.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023

DME Tamil Nadu conducts the TN MBBS, and BDS counselling for 85% state quota and 100% of private colleges seats. Candidates participating in the counselling process can check below the dates:

Events Dates Downloading provisional allotment letter August 7 to 11, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges August 11, 2023 (5 pm)

How to check TN MBBS/BDS Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates can check their results online at the official website: tnmedicalselection.net. They can go through the steps to know how to check and download Tamil Nadu NEET UG seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link: MBBS/BDS course session: 2023-2024 provisional list of candidates allotted

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check name in the list

Step 5: Also, download and save it for future references

Tamil Nadu Counselling Round 2

The officials will also hold round 2 and a mop-up round of TN NEET counselling based on the vacant seats available. According to the DMER Tamil Nadu,” Candidates who have not opted for any of the self-financing MBBS (Category B) in Round 1, will not be allowed for that category in Round 2.” The Tamil Nadu MBBS seat allotment result is declared based on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET UG score, state merit rank, reservation, and other criteria set by the authority.

