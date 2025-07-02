Tamil Nadu Water Bell Break Initiative in Schools, Details Here

News

Tamil Nadu Water Bell Programme: Schools in Tamil Nadu have started ringing water bells for students to take hydration breaks at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM as part of the "water bell" campaign. Supported by parents, this initiative attempts to counteract the detrimental effects of dehydration on performance by adopting Kerala's successful model. Along with providing water facilities, schools are raising awareness.

The "water bell" initiative, a health program by the Tamil Nadu government that has gained attention since its recent launch last week, is now being fast-tracked in schools across the state as the new academic year begins. Daily practices at government and schools have changed because the state school education department directed all its schools to help with the negative effects dehydration is having on students' performance. Timing is quite good. As the temperatures rise, the water bell will ring at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to provide students brief, but needed, water breaks during the school day. "The breakfast program introduced by the Tamil Nadu government indicates our concern for students' health and wellbeing. According to the Times of India, Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozh said a circular will be released soon to initiate the water bell program in government schools.

Water Bell System: Parents applaud the effort Parents have given the Tamil Nadu government program high marks. "This small act could promote a lifetime of cognizance with regard to health issues – it's not just water - it's care from the system," said Velu, a parent from Tiruchirappalli. Hydration is often overlooked, but is critical to brain work in developing students. This initiative should be seen as a step in the right direction to create better learning environments, said a former teacher from the Tamil Nadu government education system. Chief educational officers have been asked to monitor the program and ensure that ongoing awareness of the water consumption is monitored. Following the Kerala model Kerala school kids first utilized the water bell system in 2019, and reinstated it for all schools starting in February 2024. The next state to implement a water bell system is Kerala. In Kerala, the kids get a five-minute water break every day when the bell rings twice a day in the range of 10:30 AM - 2:30 PM. The implementation of this move comes after health advisories from Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and the increased temperatures.