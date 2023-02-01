TANCET 2023: Registration Window Opens at tancet.annauniv.edu, Get Registration and Application Details Here

TANCET 2023: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 online registration process commences on the official website of Anna University today February 1, 2023. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for various Postgraduate courses such as MBA and MCA for the academic session 2023 can submit their registration forms at the application window available.

According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the TANCET entrance exam 2023 is February 22, 2023. Moreover, the applicants will have to submit their registrations within the given time period in order to avoid any issues.

Steps to Apply for TANCET Exam 2023

Candidates who desire to pursue MBA and MCA courses at various institutions offered for the academic year 2023 can follow the below-mentioned procedure to submit their online applications successfully.

Step 1 - Open the official website link - tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2 - Click on the online registration link for TANCET 2023

Step 3 - Now login with your registered email address and password or click on new registration to create a login account

Step 4 - Then proceed to fill out the online TANCET 2023 application form by giving further details sucha s educational qualification and more

Step 5 - Upload all the necessary documents in the prescribed formats

Step 6 - Kindly make the TANCET 2023 application fee payment

Step 7 - Submit your registration form and save it for future use

TANCET 2023 Exam Dates

The TANCET exam for the Masters in Computer Application (MCA) course will be conducted on March 25, 2023, between 10 am to 12 noon whereas the entrance exam for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course is scheduled for March 25, 2023, starting from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. As per the official notification, the TANCET 2023 application fee to be paid by the candidate is Rs 1,000 for unreserved categories while Rs 500 is for candidates belonging to SC/SCA/ST categories.

Anna University, Chennai has also published the exam schedule for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions or CEETA PG examination for the 2023 session. It will be held on March 26, 2023 (Sunday) from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

