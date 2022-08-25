TANCET Rank List 2022 (Today): Check TANCET MBA/MCA Rank List Online via portal - tn-mbamca.com

TANCET Rank List 2022 (Today): TANCET 2022 Rank List for MBA and MCA Courses will be released today - 25th August 2022, Thursday. As per the official update, Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Rank List 2022 will be released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai for all the candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination. The exam authority’s tentative schedule for TANCET 2022 Counselling says that the MBA and MCA Rank List for Counselling process will be released today. Candidates can check their TANCET MBA/MCA Rank List online via the official website - tn-mbamca.com. Alternatively, candidates will also be able to check the TANCET 2022 Rank List online via the link placed below:

Check TANCET Rank List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TANCET Counselling Schedule 2022

The TANCET Rank List 2022 being released by the exam authority today is to facilitate and streamline the counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions. As per the schedule, following the publication of rank list, counselling authority will hold counselling for MCA courses from 1st to 5th Sept 2022. On similar lines, the TANCET Counselling for MBA courses will be held from 6th to 11th Sept 2022. The detailed schedule for the same can be found below:

Event Date / Deadline Publication of Rank list August 25, 2022. Counselling for Special Reservation (PwD) August 29, 2022. TANCET Counselling for MCA September 1 to 5, 2022. TANCET Counselling for MBA September 6 to 11, 2022. TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MCA September 13, 2022. TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MBA September 14, 2022. SCA to SC Counselling for MBA, MCA September 15, 2022. Counselling ends September 15, 2022.

TANCET Counselling 2022: List of Documents Required

With the Rank List releasing today and counselling process starting shortly thereafter, it is important for candidates to be aware of the documents and details that will be required to participate in the TANCET 2022 Counselling.

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets as well as Diploma Certificate.

Graduation mark sheets for all semesters.

Provisional / Degree Certificate.

Permanent community certificate card.

TANCET 2022 rank card and hall ticket.

District medical board certificate (applicable for differently abled candidates).

Sri Lankan Tamil refugee certificate (If applicable).

Nativity certificate in electronic form (If applicable)

Candidates should note that the authorities will complete counselling process for Special reservation candidates such as Differently abled-category candidates first and then hold it for General Category candidates.

