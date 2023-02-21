TANCET Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Application Fee

TANCET 2023: Anna University will close the registration window for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 tomorrow on February 22. Candidates who wish to take admission to MBA and MCA programmes can apply for TANCET 2023 at tancet.annauniv.edu. The application process of TANCET 2023 includes registration, filling of application, uploading of documents, payment of fees, etc.

Anna University has already announced the exam date of TANCET 2023. As per the schedule, TANCET 2023 for MBA and MCA will be held on March 25, 2023. This time, Anna University will be conducting a new entrance exam for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes - CEETA PG. As per the announced schedule, the CEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 26.

TANCET 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

TANCET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for TANCET February 22, 2023 TANCET hall ticket March 11, 2023 TANCET exam March 26, 2023

How To Apply For TANCET 2023?

Those who have yet to fill out the application form of TANCET can apply for the entrance exam at tancet.annauniv.edu till the specified date. They can go through the steps to know how to register for TANCET -

1st Step - Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the TANCET registration link.

3rd Step - Register by entering asked details.

4th Step - Now, login by using generated TANCET credentials and pay the application fee.

5th Step - After paying the application fee, fill TANCET MBA MCA application form and upload all the requisite documents.

6th Step - Submit the TANCET form and take a printout of it for future reference.

TANCET 2023 Application Fees

All the candidates filling up the application form of TANCET have to pay the prescribed application fees. They can pay the TANCET 2023 registration fees in online mode through credit/debit card or internet banking. Check the table below -

Category Application Fees General/OBC Rs. 1500 + GST 500 SC/SCA/ST Rs. 750 + GST 250

