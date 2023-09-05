Teacher’s Day 2023: President To Present National Teachers Awards To Teachers Today-Check Details Here

National Award to Teachers 2023: Every year, on September 5, the nation observes National Teachers' Day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award to 75 teachers from schools, colleges, and government institutions in various places of the country. The award ceremony will take place in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

As per the official notice released by the Minister of Education, each recipient of the award will receive a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal. The live webcast of the award ceremony will start at 4.15 pm.

List of Professors Shortlisted for National Award to Teachers 2023

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has released the list of the professors that are selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2023. Check the complete list below:

Name Post College S Brinda Head of the department PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai Lecturer Government polytechnic, Ahmedabad Keshav Kashinath Sangle Professor VJTI, Mumbai SR Mahadeva Prasanna Professor IIT Dharwad Dinesh Babu J Associate professor IIIT Bangalore Farheen Bano Assistant professor AKTU, UP Suman Chakraborty Professor IIT Kharagpur Sayam Sen Gupta Professor IISER Kolkata Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil Professor RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raghavan B Sunoj Professor IIT Bombay Indranath Sengupta Professor IIT Gandhinagar Ashish Baldi Professor Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University Satya Ranjan Acharya Professor Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India

National Awards to Teachers 2023 LIVE webcast

The National Awards to Teachers 2023 award ceremony will start from 4.15 pm onwards. Check the link below:

