  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Teacher’s Day 2023: President To Present National Teachers Awards To Teachers Today-Check Details Here

Teacher’s Day 2023: President To Present National Teachers Awards To Teachers Today-Check Details Here

National Award to Teachers 2023: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award to 75 teachers from schools, colleges, government institutions of various places of the country today: September 5, 2023. Get Details Here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 5, 2023 13:26 IST
National Award to Teachers 2023
National Award to Teachers 2023

National Award to Teachers 2023: Every year, on September 5, the nation observes National Teachers' Day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award to 75 teachers from schools, colleges, and government institutions in various places of the country. The award ceremony will take place in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

As per the official notice released by the Minister of Education, each recipient of the award will receive a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal. The live webcast of the award ceremony will start at 4.15 pm.

List of Professors Shortlisted for National Award to Teachers 2023

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has released the list of the professors that are selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2023. Check the complete list below:

Name

Post

College

S Brinda

Head of the department

PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore

Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai

Lecturer

Government polytechnic, Ahmedabad

Keshav Kashinath Sangle

Professor

VJTI, Mumbai

SR Mahadeva Prasanna

Professor

IIT Dharwad

Dinesh Babu J

Associate professor

IIIT Bangalore

Farheen Bano

Assistant professor

AKTU, UP

Suman Chakraborty

Professor

IIT Kharagpur

Sayam Sen Gupta

Professor

IISER Kolkata

Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil

Professor

RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Raghavan B Sunoj

Professor

IIT Bombay

Indranath Sengupta

Professor

IIT Gandhinagar

Ashish Baldi

Professor

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Satya Ranjan Acharya

Professor

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India

National Awards to Teachers 2023 LIVE webcast

The National Awards to Teachers 2023 award ceremony will start from 4.15 pm onwards. Check the link below:

Also Read: School Holidays in September 2023: Schools to Remain Shut due to G-20 Summit, Janmashtami; List Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023