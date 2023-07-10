Telangana NEET PG Counselling registration 2023 starts, apply till July 17, check list of documents here

Telangana NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has activated the registration window for Telangana NEET PG counselling today. Candidates securing the minimum qualifying percentile in NEET PG or NEET MDS can fill out the online NEET PG counselling registration form at tspgmed.tsche.in. The last date for registration is July 17, 2023 by 5 PM.

During the counselling process for Telangana NEET PG admissions 2023, they have to fill in the choice of course and colleges. The admission will then be provided based on the choices filled by them, AIR rank, seat availability, and seat reservation.

Telangana NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023

As of now, the officials have only released the dates for Telangana NEET PG counselling registration dates. Check the table below to know details:

Events Dates Telangana NEET PG counselling registration July 10, 2023 Last date to register for Telangana NEET PG counselling July 17, 2023 by 5 PM

How to register for Telangana PG medical admission 2023?

Candidates have to register for Telangana medical admission online by visiting the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for Telangana NEET PG counselling below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tspgmed.tsche.in

Step 2: Select the registration link available for Telangana NEET PG counselling

Step 3: Register using NEET PG credentials and login with the registration number

Step 4: Enter the details asked and submit the required documents

Step 5: Enter the choices of course

Step 6: Pay the application and counselling fee

Step 7: Submit and download the application form for further admission procedures

Telangana NEET PG Counselling Registration Fee

The Registration and processing fee for the Telangana NEET PG counselling process is Rs 5500 (Bank transaction charges extra). For the OC and BC candidates, it is Rs. 5000 (Bank transaction charges extra) for SC/ST candidates. The Telangana NEET PG registration fee shall be paid online through debit card/credit card or Net Banking only.

Documents required for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2023

To participate in the counselling round, candidates must upload the following documents. All the documents must be uploaded in PDF format in 500kb size. Check below the list of documents:

NEET PG scorecard

Photo identity proof (Aadhar)

Minority Certificate (if Applicable )

Candidate’s Latest passport size Photo

Specimen Signature of the Candidate

Copy of Provisional or Original MBBS Degree Certificate

Copy of MBBS study certificate

Copy of the Compulsory Rotatory Internship certificate

Copies of Permanent Medical Registration from the respective State Medical Council

