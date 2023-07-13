  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations to End Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations to End Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana will close the counselling registrations for TS NEET UG 2023 tomorrow: July 14, 2023. Candidates can submit the application forms at tsmedadm.tsche.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 13, 2023 11:09 IST
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana will close the registrations for Telangana NEET UG 2023 counselling tomorrow: July 14, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam and are interested in applying for counselling can fill out the application forms through the official website:  tsmedadm.tsche.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their counselling registration form by July 14, 2023, at 6 pm. They are advised to read all the important instructions given in the prospectus before submitting the registration form.

Telangana NEET Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link

Telangana NEET 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Telangana NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to submit the counselling registration form

July 14, 2023 (upto 6 pm)

Date of release of provisional final merit list after verification of certificates

To be notified

Dates of exercising web options for admission into MBBS/BDS courses counselling

To be notified

Commencement of classes

To be notified

Closure of admissions

According to the NMC/DCI schedule

Minimum qualifying score in NEET UG 2023 for MBBS and BDS programmes

Candidates need to fulfil the minimum qualifying criteria to participate in the counselling. Check the category-wise qualifying score mentioned below:

Category

Qualifying Criteria 

Cut off score

General category including EWS

50th Percentile

137

SC/ST/BC & PWD candidates

of SC/ST/BC category

40th Percentile

107

Persons with Disability (OC)

45th Percentile

121

What are the documents required for TS NEET Counselling Registrations 2023

Candidates are required to submit the necessary documents in the prescribed format at the time of the registrations

  • NEET Rank Card 
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo)
  • Study Certificates from 6th to 10th
  • Latest Caste Certificate with father's name (If applicable)
  • Minority Certificate (Muslim Only) (if any)
  • PMC Certificate
  • EWS Certificate
  • Aadhar Card 
  • Candidate’s Latest passport size Photo
  • Specimen Signature of the Candidate
  • CAP Certificate

What are the steps to register for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023? 

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the Telangana NEET counselling.

Step 1: Go to the official website of KNR University: tsmedadm.tsche.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Telangana NEET UG 2023 counselling available

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details in the provided space and then click on the submit button 

Step 4: Login using the new details and fill out the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and submit the online payment of application fees

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and download the counselling registration confirmation page for future references

Also Read: Kerala KMAT 2023 Provisional Result for Session 2 Released, Check Pdf Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023