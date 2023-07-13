Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations to End Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana will close the registrations for Telangana NEET UG 2023 counselling tomorrow: July 14, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam and are interested in applying for counselling can fill out the application forms through the official website: tsmedadm.tsche.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their counselling registration form by July 14, 2023, at 6 pm. They are advised to read all the important instructions given in the prospectus before submitting the registration form.

Telangana NEET 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Telangana NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the counselling registration form July 14, 2023 (upto 6 pm) Date of release of provisional final merit list after verification of certificates To be notified Dates of exercising web options for admission into MBBS/BDS courses counselling To be notified Commencement of classes To be notified Closure of admissions According to the NMC/DCI schedule

Minimum qualifying score in NEET UG 2023 for MBBS and BDS programmes

Candidates need to fulfil the minimum qualifying criteria to participate in the counselling. Check the category-wise qualifying score mentioned below:

Category Qualifying Criteria Cut off score General category including EWS 50th Percentile 137 SC/ST/BC & PWD candidates of SC/ST/BC category 40th Percentile 107 Persons with Disability (OC) 45th Percentile 121

What are the documents required for TS NEET Counselling Registrations 2023

Candidates are required to submit the necessary documents in the prescribed format at the time of the registrations

NEET Rank Card

Transfer Certificate

Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo)

Study Certificates from 6th to 10th

Latest Caste Certificate with father's name (If applicable)

Minority Certificate (Muslim Only) (if any)

PMC Certificate

EWS Certificate

Aadhar Card

Candidate’s Latest passport size Photo

Specimen Signature of the Candidate

CAP Certificate

What are the steps to register for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the Telangana NEET counselling.

Step 1: Go to the official website of KNR University: tsmedadm.tsche.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Telangana NEET UG 2023 counselling available

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details in the provided space and then click on the submit button

Step 4: Login using the new details and fill out the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and submit the online payment of application fees

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and download the counselling registration confirmation page for future references

